Biden tells businesses to obey him, not court orders, on his vaccine mandate

Joe Biden's insentience and incompetence are pretty obvious these days but he's also showing some delusions of grandeur.

Here's what he had the nerve to put out when he didn't like a judge's stay on his vaccine mandate:

The White House on Monday said businesses should move forward with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirements for private businesses, despite a federal appeals court ordering a temporary halt to the rules. “People should not wait,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a briefing. “They should continue to move forward and make sure they’re getting their workplace vaccinated.” The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, considered one of the most conservative appellate courts in the country, halted the requirements Saturday pending review, writing that “the petitions give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate.”

So everybody employed in a company with more than 100 people either gets vaxxed or gets fired as Biden's vax mandate insists. Never mind if the judge moves to uphold the court challenge. Maybe the forcibly vaccinated under Biden's 'your vax or your job' can get unvaxxed or something. Maybe they can just ignore those heart problems they get as a result of vaccine injuries they got when they took the vax as a condition of remaining employed. But I kind of doubt it works out that way.

Biden appears to be issuing an illegal order in defiance of a federal judge who has already stated that that his court can see "grave statutory and constitutional issues" in this Biden diktat. To force those with natural immunity, or those who have a history of bad responses to vaccines, or those who are likely to have a higher risk of vaccine complications than any problems from COVID (such as the very young) to take a shot they don't want is outrageous, particularly since Biden has spread tens of thousands of unvaxxed, unvetted illegals and refugees throughout the country with zero vaccine mandates.

It's also part of a tapestry of Biden's wanton disregard for court orders in multiple cases.

Last August, there was this:

President Joe Biden’s administration admits in court filings that illegal aliens were mistakenly approved for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in violation of a court order that deemed the program illegal. On July 16, Judge Andrew Hanen ordered the Biden administration to effectively shut down the DACA program by blocking the federal government from allowing new applicants, illegal aliens who have not previously been enrolled, onto the program’s rolls. In a court filing, first reported by the Washington Times‘ Stephen Dinan, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Acting Director Tracy Renaud admitted that in violation of the court order, the agency mistakenly approved nine illegal aliens for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and collected biometric data from 52 illegal aliens seeking enrollment.

In August, there also was this:

Famed constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley described Joe Biden’s decision to re-implement a 60-day moratorium on evictions “chilling” after the president acknowledged that doing so was very likely unconstitutional. “Biden admitted that ‘the bulk’ of the constitutional experts consulted said that extending the moratorium would be unconstitutional,” Turley, who teaches constitutional law at George Washington University, began in a short Twitter thread posted Tuesday afternoon.

He knows something is illegal and goes ahead and does it anyway, counting on the delays of court to enable him to get done what he wants to get done. AT founder and editor in chief, Thomas Lifson, wrote about that here.

Another one is Bidens refusal to enforce U.S. immigration law or maintain the integrity of the U.S. border in defiance of his own oath of office.

Biden doesn't do laws and he doesn't heed courts. Worst of all, he now tells others to obey him over the courts as if there's no three-branch system of government. In his addled mind, he believes 'L'etat c'est moi,' as Louis XIV used to say.

His casual defiance of checks and balances in government follows from the Obama era, where another judicial order was blatantly defied by the Obama-Biden White House in defiance of a court ruling. I wrote about that here:

If so, it would be part of a pattern dating from the Obama administration: in 2011, a Louisiana judge smacked down the Obama administration for ignoring a judicial ruling over offshore drilling, holding it in contempt of court and ordering it to pay plaintiff fees.

Can you imagine the reaction from the left and the establishment if President Trump ignored a judge and his stays the way Biden does? This is the kind of crap the left accused Trump of, back when Gen. Mark Milley was calling up his Chinese counterpart warning them that he'd ensure there would be no invasion, and Democrats and Pentagon brass were paranoia-ing among themelves about President Trump refusing to leave office, despite the stolen 2020 election. They've repeatedly accused Trump of what Biden is doing right now.

Obviously, they were projecting. Lawlessness is familar turf to the Democrats of Biden's ilk and it's high time employers say 'no' and the judge issues a huge smack to put a stop to this threat to rule of law.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0