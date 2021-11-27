Biden 'forgets' to close the southern border over the 'omicron' variant

Much has been made of the news that Joe Biden has shut the door to eight countries over the new 'omicron' COVID variant. AT deputy editor Andrea Widburg has an excellent piece today on that here.

Some of the implications, of course, are vaguely comical. Biden's White House medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the so-called "expert" and voice of "science" he touted was last seen recommending against the closure of air travel.

Joe, of course, did it anyway, signaling that Fauci's expertise to him is all about what's politically useful and, apparently, this wasn't.

After all, country after country was shutting its air travel from countries where that variant is present. According to Axios:

Countries across Europe and Asia are rushing through new travel restrictions in response to a new COVID variant identified by scientists in South Africa. The big picture: Israel, Japan, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Singapore are moving to restrict entry from countries in the south of Africa, AP reports. Many are also adding quarantines for their own citizens upon return from the region. The U.K. ban targets "South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe," per the N.Y. Times.

The European Commission on Friday recommended EU countries "activate the emergency break" on travel from countries in southern Africa and other nations affected by the new variant.

"All air travel to these countries should be suspended ... until we have a clear understanding about the danger posed by this new variant," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. "Travelers returning from this region should respect strict quarantine rules."

For Joe, it's all about being part of the 'in' crowd, never mind that his administration seems to be of multiple minds on the matter and that historically, pandemic variants tend to be weaker than whatever came before them.

Fauci's calls to not shut the air traffic got left by the wayside.

Joe, meanwhile, left himself looking like a fool.

Via Instapundit's Ed Driscoll, these Biden wokester tweets show what he was claiming earlier:

Funny how he can change his tune.

There's just one problem with all this purported concern from Biden about the variant and tune-changing:

He hasn't said a thing about the wide-open border. In fact, he's still leaving the border open to all comers. Thus far, he has said nothing about shutting the border, which this year has seen a record 1.6 million illegal "border encounters" into the U.S. in the past year, a record high, with tens of thousands more on their way.

Illegal migrants from Central America's top three migrant-exporters alone, which is far from the only group coming, have shelled out nearly $2 billion for the illegal journey to the states with 92% coming for economic reasons, according to a new survey. The bulk of that cash goes to cartel human smugglers. African migrants, who first made an appearance with a splash in 2019, have also increased in numbers, with at least some coming from the southern countries of the continent which harbors the omicron variant.

Where's Joe Biden on Title 42, a law which requires the expulsion of illegal migrants based on COVID concerns? Well, the Biden administration may be nominally fighting for it in court, based on CDC recommendations, but the law doesn't seem to be getting any enforcement, what with the busloads and planeloads of illegal migrants being spread about the country. That includes African migrants, in particular, some of whom come from countries where the COVID omicron variant has been detected.

He hasn't said a thing at all, let alone done any work to ensure that every illegal, unvetted border crosser gets sent back. No bully pulpit from him as he dramatically cuts legal travel, despite the fact that it might actually raise his poll numbers. He's still got a policy of every migrant an exception to the rule.

It pretty well makes a mockery of his recent vaxx mandate for all legal border crossers coming in January, and now his shutdown of legal flights from Africa. Seems that some get rules and enforcement and others do not.

If there is a variant issue, all of the measures to shut down the U.S. to outsiders will be useless, because illegal migrants, welcome packets in hand, are continuing to enter and be released to roam about the country, spreading the disease. What's the point of these shutdowns? Biden hopes you don't notice. But we do, and what we see is that he isn't serious about these travel restrictions, not until he takes some serious steps to shut down the border to all illegal immigration -- bar none.

Image: Screen shot from VOA video, via shareable YouTube

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.