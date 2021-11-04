Biden's $450,000 'garbage'

For Joe Biden, reports of $450,000 payouts to illegal border crossers are "garbage" -- as is the suggestion that any such payouts would incentive more illegal border crossing.

Biden's bee ess response came as a result of a question from Fox News's Peter Doocy:

BREAKING: President Biden DENIES plan to pay migrant families separated at the border $450K per individual, calls such reports "GARBAGE" pic.twitter.com/beOl73kDEn — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) November 3, 2021

Here's the Oct. 28 Wall Street Journal report which Biden effectively called "garbage":

WASHINGTON—The Biden administration is in talks to offer immigrant families that were separated during the Trump administration around $450,000 a person in compensation, according to people familiar with the matter, as several agencies work to resolve lawsuits filed on behalf of parents and children who say the government subjected them to lasting psychological trauma. The U.S. Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services are considering payments that could amount to close to $1 million a family, though the final numbers could shift, the people familiar with the matter said. Most of the families that crossed the border illegally from Mexico to seek asylum in the U.S. included one parent and one child, the people said. Many families would likely get smaller payouts, depending on their circumstances, the people said. The American Civil Liberties Union, which represents families in one of the lawsuits, has identified about 5,500 children separated at the border over the course of the Trump administration, citing figures provided to it by the government. The number of families eligible under the potential settlement is expected to be smaller, the people said, as government officials aren’t sure how many will come forward. Around 940 claims have so far been filed by the families, the people said. The total potential payout could be $1 billion or more.

Never mind that the original report came not from some blog but from the Wall Street Journal. It's "garbage," Joe says. Move along.

Yet House Republicans are taking action to stop it.

And the left-wing lawyers crafting these payouts are protesting.

According to the New York Post:

President Biden “may not have been fully briefed about the actions of his very own Justice Department,” the ACLU charged Wednesday, after he labeled as “garbage” a news report that his administration is considering $450,000 per person payouts to families separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border. In a statement, ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero warned Biden that he risked “abandoning a core campaign promise to do justice for the thousands of separated families. “We respectfully remind President Biden that he called these actions ‘criminal’ in a debate with then-President Trump, and campaigned on remedying and rectifying the lawlessness of the Trump administration,” Romero said. “We call on President Biden to right the wrongs of this national tragedy.”

Some 'garbage.'

Fact is, the American Civil Liberties Union has been working with Biden's U.S. Department of Justice to engineer these monster per-person payouts, which should make millionaires of all the "families" who'd ever been separated at the border after being caught in the act of illegally sneaking into the country. Incentives? Sure, Joe, no incentives. Apparently he thinks both illegals and voters are stupid.

The Bidenites in the original report claimed they bowed to the open-borders lawyers because lawsuits from illegals would yield even higher payouts from juries.

The $450,000 payout package for the lawbreakers also includes a permanent right to reside in the U.S., which is even more appalling when you think about it. Already they're getting resettled in the U.S. after breaking in illegally with three "free" years of residence.

We see nothing in the way of 'fight' from the Bidenites, who are bending to everything the leftist lawyers want. And we also know why that's happening: For Joe, there's cynical political hay to be made of pinning the taxpayer payouts on President Trump.

For all the gushy rhetoric about national tragedies that the ACLU is promoting, separation is pretty much required by U.S. immigration law as crafted by the 1997 Flores Settlement Agreement. That's the one that says child illegals can only be held for a few days, while border-breaking adults can be held longer. To pay illegals for breaking in together as leftist lawyers demand, is actually pretty outrageous, given that U.S. law should stand up in U.S. court.

So, what is to be made of this obviously false statement coming from Joe Biden happening before the cameras?

One, he's a dotard who has no idea about what's going on his administration, which we can call the "French excuse," given that he used that argument to try to patch up relations with our angry ally, France.

Or two, he's counting on spin and lies to outride the news cycle. He knows the payouts are unpopular and he is down in the polls. His response is to say any lie to ensure the press chases it and repeats it, and then make the payouts to illegals on the side in complete contradiction to the statement, expecting the press to lose interest.

One is senile, the other is cynical, and this being Joe Biden, it may well be a full combination of the two. Neither of these motives changes facts, nor does it promote public trust in anything he says. He's a corrupt old foof who takes the voters for fools and lies with alacrity, and has done it so often he can't even remember it's happening.

Image: Screen shot from NBC video posted on shareable Twitter