Arizona school board caught in some creepy spying activity against dissenting parents and their kids

As if the thuggery of the Loudoun County school board against a parent who was trying to get a response to his daughter's rape were not enough, now we have an even viler case rolling out from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Get a load:

More than 600 parents in Scottsdale, Arizona, are demanding the resignation of the school board president after a shocking revelation. The president, or possibly his father, appears to have kept a dossier on 47 parents who dared to speak out against his policies at school board meetings — a dossier complete with Social Security numbers, background checks, a divorce paper, mortgage documents, trade certifications, and screenshots of Facebook posts.

The exposure of it got out in this way:

The Scottsdale Independent first reported on the "Greenburg Files," an extensive opposition-research-style dossier of parents who spoke up at school board meetings on issues ranging from COVID-19 restrictions to critical race theory. Greenburg reportedly revealed the digital dossier – stored on Google Drive – in August, when he sent a screenshot of an image from the drive to resident Kim Stafford in an email. The Google Drive shows four people tied to the account: Mark Greenburg, the president's father, is the owner of the drive; Jann-Michael Greenburg; a person with the email address belonging to SUSD governing board member Zachary Lindsay; and a Scottsdale woman who has yet to be identified.

It contained this:

The dossier includes 18 folders marked CAN-Network, a reference to the Community Advocacy Network, a group of parents that formed last year advocating for in-person learning and against mask mandates. It refers to parents as "wackos."

The account has since been made 'private' after The Independent began asking inconvenient questions, and Greenburg has since denied any knowledge of it. It's an amazing array of spying on dissident parents, apparently done by a licensed private investigator, and if it's not illegal it should be. It would be interesting to know who paid this private investigator, what kitty the funds came from, what the disciplinary record this private investigator has, and how much the bill came to --- private investigators in Scottsdale run anywhere from $65 an hour to $500 an hour. Somebody paid one of these guys and how it was done is important.

What's really important is that this is outrageous in itself. Is this America or is this a socialist hellhole regime, where spying on parents is normal activity. How this can be legal merits legislative if not law enforcement scrutiny. And obviously, those who have been illegally subject to this spying, or illegal searches and seizures, a violation of a Constitutional right, should be given redress. More to the point, perpetrators who are clearly at war with their constituents are overdue for punishment.

The mainstream press may try to dismiss this as an anomaly but actually, it's part of a pattern. Leftists in recent years, backed by teachers' unions, have taken over school boards throughout the country and voters have not been paying much attention. Now they are paying attention and ugly things are rolling out of the woodwork, such as this incident.

But we have seen vile activity against parents and students across the board. It's not just Loudoun or Scottsdale. Remember these charmers from the Oakley Union Elementary School District in northern California? All sorts of random contempt for parents and students is rolling out.

It culminates well beyond the local level to the Biden administation itself, which permits teachers' unions to call the shots in myriad areas where it should have zero influence, such as at the Centers for Disease Control. The Biden Justice department has attempted to brand parents who question school board decisions "domestic terrorists." The lunacy has yet to be dropped from the Biden agenda, despite the damage it has done to Democrats, likely contributing to their loss of blue Virginia just weeks ago. Someone really really wants that agenda to stay on the docket to intimidate uppity parents.

Meanwhile, the spying, thugging, and insults just keep rolling out from these leftist school boards controlled by teachers' unions.

Obviously, change is overdue and parents are mobilizing. In Scottsdale, that can't come soon enough. No one should end up in some slimebucket's Google Drive dossier with the contents of some P.I.'s investigation and pictures of their kids paid for with their own tax dollars as a result of questioning a crummy, incompetent local school board. Somebody needs to go to jail for this.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License

