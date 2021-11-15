A leftist paper misreports a story of gay porn in public school libraries

I think very little of the American print media. To the extent they’re failing—although the Democrats hope to resuscitate them with huge handouts from the so-called “Build Back Better” bill—they deserve to fail because they mislead Americans. A small, but telling, example, appears in the Charleston Post and Courier’s snarky report saying that South Carolina’s governor Henry McMaster is mindlessly leaping on the “get porn out of our schools” bandwagon.

What caught my interest in the Post and Courier’s coverage of the story about McMaster’s stand against gay porn in schools is how the reporter, Nick Reynolds, describes the book Gender Queer, which is making a lot of waves (emphasis mine):

The impetus for his request, according to the letter, was a parent-led effort in Fort Mill to remove a copy of a graphic novel by artist Maia Kobabe titled “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” a page of which depicts an unclothed, same-sex couple in bed. [snip] Kobabe’s book had been central to a debate over LGBTQ content in suburban Fairfax County where a local school board voted for its removal despite the objection of numerous advocacy groups, who claimed the book introduced LGBTQ teens to themes in a safe and nuanced way they were likely to grapple with on their own.

Both those paragraphs are a lie.

The problem for parents and Governor McMaster isn’t that a page of the page “depicts an unclothed, same-sex couple in bed.” In fact, as Stacy Langton informed the Fairfax County Public School board regarding Gender Queer and Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison, both books are graphic in how they depict sex, including sex between adult men and boys:

She said that “both of these books include pedophilia, [and] sex between men and boys.” “Both books describe different acts,” she added. “One book describes a fourth-grade boy performing oral sex on an adult male. The other book has detailed illustrations of a man having sex with a boy.” Langton added, “The illustrations include fellatio, sex toys, masturbation and violent nudity.” She read aloud from one of the books, Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe: “I can’t wait to have your c**k in my mouth. I am going to give you the b**w job of your life and then I want you inside me.”

As Langton’s quotation, above, shows, the problem parents have with Gender Queer isn’t just a single picture that “depicts an unclothed, same-sex couple in bed.” There is graphic, obscene language describing acts no parents want a child, whether straight or gay, to read. In addition, rather than a single, sort of bland gay picture, the book has two graphic illustrations of a child performing fellatio on another boy or perhaps a young adult.

Expurgated image from Gender Queer.

Moreover, that picture of an “unclothed, same-sex couple in bed, shows them obviously engaged in sex. In addition, the book talks about sex toys, “sex change” surgery, orgasms, and masturbation. So, the Post and Courier article is a fount of misinformation.

Contrary to the Post and Courier report, there is nothing “safe or nuanced” about the book. Maybe it doesn’t have actual photos of gay sex or sex involving so-called transgender people, but it is a graphic manual about sex, as well as an introduction to and encouragement for girls to identify as “transgender.” This ignores the fact that, with the onset of puberty, girls often feel alienated from their changing body but, by the time puberty ends, most have accepted who and what they are.

The Post and Courier report illustrates what we’ve been forced to accept throughout the 21st century: The media lie. They just do. To describe the pornographic, possibly pedophilic, material in Gender Queer as two unclothed men in bed is rank dishonesty, intended to cause sophisticated people to sneer at McMaster for coming out strongly on the side of parental rights and preserving childhood innocence.

Once, newspapermen were blue-collar guys who believed it was their job to state the facts. Now we have college grads who believe their job is to push the narrative. These outlets need to die a natural death rather than getting an infusion of taxpayer money to keep publishing their garbage.

(Maia Kobabe, who wrote Gender Queer , uses “Spivak [i.e., nonsense] pronouns.” My pronouns are “Transgenderism is, sadly, a mental illness,” and “Leftist American journalists lie.” What are your pronouns?)

Image: The cover of Gender Queer (cropped).