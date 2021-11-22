A domestic terror attack strikes a Milwaukee suburb

The Biden administration and its propaganda outlets (aka the mainstream media) constantly insist that America is under domestic terrorist threat from “White supremacists.” However, when a red SUV deliberately slammed into a suburb’s holiday parade, striking and killing both grandmothers and little girls, the driver didn’t match the “White supremacist” description—that is, unless the left wants to extend the term “White supremacist” to encompass a Black man with dreadlocks.

Waukesha is a mid-sized suburb of around 73,000 people, located 30 minutes west of Milwaukee. In case you wanted to know, Kenosha, a town south of Milwaukee, is just an hour’s drive from Waukesha.

On Sunday, Waukesha was having its annual Christmas parade. This was a community activity, with lots of children both participating in and watching the parade.

Shortly after the parade started, a red SUV barreled through the parade at high speed, deliberately striking at least 20 people. Accidentally or not, the SUV managed to strike hardest at a “Dancing Grannies” float with several elderly women on it and at a schoolgirl’s dance team. Elderly women and children were among the dead and injured.

The video of the car tearing through the parade looks remarkably like car and truck terrorist attacks in Europe: In 2016, a Muslim terrorist drove a truck through a Bastille Day celebration in Nice, killing 86 people and injuring 458 others. Also in 2016, a Muslim driving a truck smashed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 56. Then, in 2017, ISIS claimed responsibility for a car attack on London Bridge, followed by the car’s occupants jumping out to stab people. The attack killed eight people and left 48 injured. And moving south, in 2020, a Palestinian drove a car into 12 Israeli soldiers. Obviously, guns are not necessary for terrorism.

The footage from the Waukesha attack is heart-wrenching. I’m including it here because it’s part of this narrative but I warn you that it makes for deeply painful viewing:

CHILLING VIDEO: These images show the moment a driver in an SUV plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade this afternoon. At least 20 people have been injured. We're waiting on more updates. Here's what we know: https://t.co/4tVqtt7Uya pic.twitter.com/EAjT1HYfUC — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) November 22, 2021

Graphic video shows a speeding vehicle ram through participants of the Christmas parade in #Waukesha, Wisc. Few details confirmed at this point though the police said they have a person of interest they’re looking into. pic.twitter.com/zKEX1VoC2T — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2021

You can hear screams in this video as people react to the vehicle driving through the Christmas parade in #Waukesha, Wisc. pic.twitter.com/ODUj34r4yv — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2021

TRIGGER WARNING ⚠️



FULL VIDEO ⚠️#BREAKING



Reports of multiple injuries after car runs through Christmas parade in Wisconsin



Multiple people are feared to have been injured after a car reportedly rammed into a crowd of parade-goers in the city of #Waukesha, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/BkHLY18udH — Gabriel Hébert-Rouillier 💀 (@Gab_H_R) November 22, 2021

As I write this, the police have not identified a motive behind the attack. The law of averages suggests that the top two choices are (a) Islamic terrorism or (b) payback against ordinary people for the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Of course, there could be lots of other reasons: The driver could be an insane person or, or.... Well, actually, sitting here, I really don’t see many other options to explain why someone would deliberately drive at top speed through a parade of little children and family people. This is terrorism, pure and simple, regardless of the motive—and, obviously, we’ll have more to say when the terrorist’s motive is known.

Needless to say, I speak for all of us here at American Thinker when I say that our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Waukesha, especially those whose family and friends were among those who died or were injured.

