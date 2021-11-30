A ‘Cruz missile' drops on Anthony Fauci

For almost two years, Anthony Fauci has been reveling in his fame. Starting with his role as COVID spokesman for the Trump administration, the media have fawned on him, something that escalated when it became clear that Fauci was working with them to end the Trump presidency. Through all Fauci’s lies and prevarications, the media’s been there for him. No wonder, then, that Fauci announced on Sunday that he’s the living embodiment of science and sneered when asked about Sen. Ted Cruz’s insistence that the DOJ prosecute him for his lies about funding “gain of function” research in China. Foolish man! Ted Cruz brought a “Cruz missile" of cold, hard facts to the debate.

I’m reading Robert F. Kennedy’s The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. I’m not generally a Kennedy fan, for I’ve long considered him a bit of a fruit loop, as well as being way too partisan a Democrat (not surprising given his lineage). However, I’m familiar with many of the facts he raises in his book—facts the media have carefully obscured—so I can honestly say that, so far, the book is a scathing indictment of a career bureaucrat who has badly bungled America’s COVID response, leading to hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths, not only from COVID but also from lockdowns that left other, fatal diseases untreated, while drastically increasing drug overdoses and suicides.

Perhaps the most shocking revelation about Fauci, though, is learning that American taxpayers may have unwittingly funded the engine of their destruction. Fauci, while testifying under oath before the Senate, vehemently denied that he’d used any taxpayer money to help fund “gain of function” research in China. Unfortunately for him, documents showed that he’d totally funded “gain of function” research in China.

One would think that being exposed as a massive liar would bring a little humility to Fauci. However, a man who could deny responsibility for an approach to COVID that locked people up, masked them, destroyed the economy, and denied them affordable, effective treatments, wasn’t going to let a little thing like having his lies exposed cause him to rethink his conduct.

Image: Anthony Fauci making the chipmunk face (edited in befunky). YouTube screen grab.

So it was that, while doing the media rounds over the weekend, Fauci announced that he is the living embodiment of the leftist God known as science. And no, he didn’t quite use those words, but he came remarkably close. In the lead-up to that pronouncement, he attacked Sen. Cruz, implying that Cruz was part of the January 6 protest that Democrats, in the face of all contrary evidence, still refer to as an “insurrection.” (And do note the little chipmunk face Fauci pulls after attacking Cruz.) The arrogance you’ll see in this 2-and-a-half-minute long video is extraordinary:

Lawmakers like Sens. Rand Paul and Ted Cruz have called for Dr. Fauci to step down and be prosecuted over the course of COVID-19. Fauci scoffs at such threats, calling it "noise."



"They're really criticizing science because I represent science. That's dangerous." pic.twitter.com/zLzceD2DHe — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 28, 2021

Ted Cruz was unimpressed with the sneering, posturing, and hubris. Instead, he blew up that smug little dictator with facts:

Fauci is an unelected technocrat who has distorted science and facts in order to exercise authoritarian control over millions of Americans.



He lives in a liberal world where his smug “I REPRESENT science” attitude is praised.



Here are the facts: — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 28, 2021

(1) On May 11, Fauci testified before a Senate Committee that “the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 28, 2021

(2) On October 20, NIH wrote they funded an experiment at the Wuhan lab testing if “spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model.” That is gain of function research. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 28, 2021

(3) Fauci’s statement and the NIH’s October 20 letter cannot both be true. The statements are directly contradictory.



(4) 18 USC 1001 makes it felony, punishable by up to 5 years in prison, to lie to Congress. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 28, 2021

No amount of ad hominem insults parroting Democrat talking points will get Fauci out of this contradiction.



Fauci either needs to address the substance—in detail, with specific factual corroboration—or DOJ should consider prosecuting him for making false statements to Congress. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 28, 2021

John Adams rightly said that “facts are stubborn things”—and these stubborn facts are going to catch up with Fauci. Increasing numbers of Americans are getting red-pilled as they realize that Democrat governance, contrary to Democrat promises, is a highway to Hell—and Anthony Fauci is one of the people driving the buses along that deadly road.