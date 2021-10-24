YouTube fail: It made a 'Let’s Go Brandon' go massively viral

Bryson Gray, a rapper and Trump supporter, recorded a rap song called “Let’s Go Brandon” (not to be confused with Loza Alexander’s hip-hop chart-topping “Let’s Go Brandon” song). Gray’s song was doing well on the charts so, two days ago, YouTube figured out a way to remove it. It claimed that the song contains medical misinformation. Aside from being untrue, YouTube managed to take the song from being well-ish-known and turned it into a massive hit. Talk about a censorship fail.

To be honest, because I’m not a fan of rap, I hadn’t heard of Bryson Gray before now. This is an important point because I’m not the only one. But thanks to Google/YouTube’s heavy-handed censorship, a lot of people who’d never heard of the song made a point to buy it, pushing it into the musical stratosphere.

Gray is a seriously devout Christian. On his Twitter page, he describes himself as the “Most censored rap artist in America. Torah keeper. Christ follower.” What’s significant is that he’s not getting banned for obscenity or violence. (There would be a good, and legal, reason to ban all the gangsta rappers polluting young children’s minds. Censorship is allowable to protect children.) According to Gray’s description of his latest album, there’s “No profanity. No unbiblical idea.” It’s rap, but it’s clean and uplifting.

If you go to Gray’s online store, you can find all sorts of MAGA and Christian gear. He’s a Second Amendment supporting, clean living, no swearing, America loving rapper. What’s not to like? Well, if you’re YouTube, the thing not to like is a song wrapped around the “Let’s Go Brandon” meme.

Very quickly, if you’ve been locked away from the media for a couple of weeks, “Let’s Go Brandon” came into being when Brandon Brown unexpectedly won a NASCAR race and was being interviewed by an NBC reporter. In the stands behind him, the “Eff Joe Biden” chant broke out. The reporter, no doubt thinking she was cleverly protecting Joe, said, “You can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘Let’s go, Brandon’....” And so, a clean meme was born. (I’ve even got the t-shirt.)

Because it was a clean meme, Gray, working with Tyson James & Chandler Crump, was able to record a rap song that—and this is important—is still available on iTunes. I’ve embedded the lyrics at the bottom of this post and you’ll see that there’s not a single obscenity. So, what about the song upset YouTube? These lines:

“Pandemic ain't real, they just planned it” “Biden said the jab stop the spread, it was lies”

Regarding the “pandemic,” is it really a pandemic if there’s only a 1.6% mortality rate that’s heavily skewed towards people over 80? No.

And regarding Biden saying the jap stops the spread, that’s untrue too. Even CDC Director Rochelle Walensky conceded it doesn’t stop the spread. If it did, vaccinated people like Biden, Kamala Harris, and the whole panoply of vaccinated Democrats wouldn’t be wearing masks all the time. Google/YouTube is just making things up.

However, the story about YouTube’s censorship got picked up in multiple media outlets, including Fox News, Breitbart, the Post Millennial, MediaPlugAfrica, and the Daily Mail, with its ginormous readership, to name but a few. All this media attention alerted people to an easy way to push back against the Tech Tyrants’ censorship over anything countering the narrative, and people began to buy the song.

In fact, so many people from around the world have bought the song that as of midnight as October 23 turns into October 24, Let’s Go Brandon is second only to Adele’s massive bestseller, Easy on Me. Moreover, along the way, it seems to have given a boost to Loza Alexander’s version of Lets Go Brandon, which is now in third place.

According to Gray’s Twitter feed, as of shortly after midnight on October 24, his song was only 50 sales away from taking the number one spot. For all I know, by the time you’re reading this, YouTube’s decision to cancel Let’s Go Brandon turned it into the number one selling song on iTunes.

Once again, this is a reminder (as if we need one) that, while the left has accrued massive power, people around the world are not happy with how the left is using this power. And at long last, they’re rebelling. In every institution—the internet, schools, the media, etc.—the voice of the people is getting louder and louder.

However, the left is continuing to consolidate power, so we have a small window of time within which to act. There’s no time or space for complacency. We just must push back against Critical Race Theory, LGBTQ porn in schools, the effort to keep the world on pandemic status, broken borders, and the use of relativism to destroy morals, families, and culture. Don’t give up. Get louder.