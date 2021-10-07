Where’s the report of Border Patrol ‘whipping’ that DHS Sec Mayorkas promised ‘in days – not weeks’?

More than two weeks ago, on September 22, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas promised the House Homeland Security Committee a swift investigation into the incident in which a Border Patrol officer was photographed using his reins with a Haitian illegal border crosser nearby, creating the impression that a whip was being used.

Mayorkas testifying (YouTube screengrab)

He vowed:

"It will be completed in days – not weeks."

Two days later, President Biden piled on, prejudging the incident:

President Joe Biden said Border Patrol agents who whipped at Haitian migrants with horse reins as they attempted to cross the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas this week will face punishment for their "outrageous" actions. "I promise you those people will pay," Biden said of the agents during a White House press conference on Friday morning [September 24]. "There will be consequences ... It's dangerous, it's wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world, it sends the wrong message at home. It's simply not who we are." White House press secretary Jen Psaki has repeatedly called the images and footage "horrific" and "horrible." The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that it opened an investigation into the agents' actions. "The footage is extremely troubling, and the facts learned from the full investigation, which will be conducted swiftly, will define the appropriate disciplinary actions to be taken," DHS said in a statement earlier this week.

AT readers will remember the hysteria that swept the corporate media and Democrat politicians, regurgitating memes about Blacks being whipped in the days of slavery, in order to incite hatred against those who try to maintain our border. Several Border Patrol agents were suspended, and the use of horses at the Del Rio border was forbidden.

But people who actually know how to ride horses, unlike nearly all Beltway and Gotham media types, quickly debunked the false impression that a whip was being used.

So, now that more than two weeks have passed since Mayorkas’s promise of a report, where is it?

We can surmise that the report cleared the agents involved, since what was happening was only the normal use of reins to guide the horse. The photographer who took the picture agreed that the reins were “misconstrued” as a whip.

Any honest investigation would have to state that the allegation of whipping was false, that there was no misconduct, and that promises to make the agents “pay” were a hasty and false conclusion.

Because it would embarrass President Biden, who shot off his mouth and rushed to a false judgment, the report apparently has been memory holed.

And the corporate media are happy to forget about the promise of a report from Mayorkas. There has been no a single question to Jen Psaki about it that I have been able to find.

Perhaps Peter Doocy of Fox News, one of very few White House reporters willing to venture beyond the approved narrative of the Democrats and commit actual journalism, will Pasaki what happened to the report that is overdue by at least a week.

Hat tip: Michael Nadler