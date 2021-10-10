We kinda have to forgive them -- they are really just ignorant and scared people

It's easy to feel at war with the rabid and howling vaxxers, but we aren't really in a conflict with them. If you take a minute to try and get into their heads -- walk a mile in their shoes so to speak -- and are successful, what you immediately divine is that it's not hate or anger that primarily motives their tyrannical mandate-mania and endless Wuhan Plague hysterics.

These are nothing more than people who are scared of dying or losing someone close to them. As intended by the fear-mongers and marketing departments of vaccine manufacturers, an honest belief that the Grim Reaper is a mere sneeze away (thanks to We The Unvaccinated) motivates their every panic-driven action.

Even Bill Maher, Lefty hero and liberal funnyman, has indicted the FakeNews for scaring people out of their damn minds.

When people are ignorant and frightened, they do remarkably horrifying and stupid things. They often persecute their neighbors, enable tyrants, and turn a blind eye to crimes against humanity. The stakes are real; defeat in the arena of ideas portends unimaginable horrors.

As the grown-ups in the room, it's up to us to forgive them for the unfair and unnecessary persecution they bring upon us. They don't know enough about anything to know their own asses from a hole in the ground -- but we do! We must recognize the raw emotion, infantile maturity, low information level, and propaganda-induced hysteria that we are dealing with here.

We will find ourselves much more capable of stopping them from literally holding us down and forcibly vaccinating us if we really understand the situation and construct our responses in full light of the entire battlefield.

"If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle." ~Sun Tzu (The Art of War)

We really have to rise above it all if we are to be victorious and maintain our Medical Liberty. The next time one of your family members is yelling at you to get vaxxed, don't yell back. Try giving them a big hug, telling them you aren't out to hurt them or anyone else. Then, once they've calmed down, ask if it's ok if you explained the science that has kept you unjabbed.

"To fight and conquer in all our battles is not supreme excellence; supreme excellence consists in breaking the enemy's resistance without fighting." ~Sun Tzu (The Art of War)

