We found the VP...in another video

Kamala Harris has been hard to locate lately. We did see her in a video for kids or a movie that may be released soon under the title of "The Kam from Outer Space," a follow-up to "The cat from outer space."

The "kids video" may have been tone-deaf. The latest video promoting the Democrat candidate at black churches may be illegal, as Professor Jonathan Turley wrote:

The problem is that such direct politicking in tax-exempt churches has been unlawful for decades. Section 501(c)3 states: "Corporations, and any community chest, fund, or foundation, organized and operated exclusively for religious, charitable, scientific, testing for public safety, literary, or educational purposes, or to foster national or international amateur sports competition (but only if no part of its activities involve the provision of athletic facilities or equipment), or for the prevention of cruelty to children or animals, no part of the net earnings of which inures to the benefit of any private shareholder or individual, no substantial part of the activities of which is carrying on propaganda, or otherwise attempting, to influence legislation (except as otherwise provided in subsection (h)), and which does not participate in, or intervene in (including the publishing or distributing of statements), any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for public office."

Again, the kids' video was stupid. The "souls to the polls" may be illegal.

The bad news is that V.P. Harris will likely get away with it. What Black Caucus Democrat will call on the V.P. to stop doing it? The good news is that it shows that the Democrats are desperate to get the black vote out.

According to Karl Rove, the souls are not enthusiastic in Virginia to vote Democrat:

As of Sunday — this is the total as of Sunday night, 408,770 people had voted. That is only 30% of how many people had voted at this point in the 2020 election. The Democrats need to have the turnout be in the early voting roughly 52, 53, 54% of what it was in November of 2020, and instead, it’s running at about 30%. Think about this. They brought in the big guns. They sent Stacey Abrams to Norfolk. This was the first Sunday in Norfolk in which you were allowed to vote early on Sundays so they’re gonna have the souls to the polls effort led by Stacey Abrams, rock star at the top of the Democratic ticket. And in the four early vote locations in Norfolk, 396 people showed up to vote that day. So the Democrat enthusiasm here is really, really problematic.

What will happen in Virginia? Upset or close Democrat win? Time will tell, but the Democrats are in full panic mode.

