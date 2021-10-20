Was Colin Powell's death caused by COVID or with COVID?

As soon as it was learned that fully vaccinated Colin Powell died of COVID complications, the "experts" came out to tell the public that the vaccine did not fail. They said Powell died from other diseases rather than COVID itself. His final illness, nevertheless, was characterized as "complications" from COVID.

Now, one line of thought is that the vaccines are useless, given that they didn't protect Powell. But it's doubtful that any of these experts really know what did Powell in.

It could just as easily be that Powell died of other causes even as he had COVID, but now his death is called a COVID death when in reality, it was a cancer death. I'm going to pursue this latter line of thought.

When are Dr. Anthony Fauci, the CDC, the NIH, and other "experts" going tell the public the truth about how many people died from other causes that were instead attributed to COVID? That's been an issue for a while.

Why did the CDC suddenly change the way deaths from COVID were counted in March 2020 since it wasn't based on science? Deaths from heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and many other diseases were not attributed to the seasonal flu or another virus so why this time?

The doctors and hospitals were told to count deaths as caused by COVID if the people had tested positive for COVID or even if they assumed they had COVID.

Was it to intentionally goose the death numbers to scare the public into willing submission to all the dictatorial edicts?

The higher the deaths, the easier it has been to get the public to submit to lockdowns and destroy businesses and schools, to social distance, to contact tracing, to quarantine, to mask and to endlessly test. Somehow we made it through the swine flu and lots of bad seasonal flu outbreaks without these government edicts.

Before 2020, people with no symptoms would not have gotten a test or been quarantined, but with higher death numbers, maybe they would. Insurance companies would not have paid for tests if a person had no symptoms.

How much money did test companies make because of all the free testing sites and rules?

Anyone who dared disagree with the government edicts was said to want people to get sick and die.

Why don't more supposed reporters care about deaths said to be caused by COVID that clearly weren't? The answer is the truth hasn't mattered when they are pushing an agenda that seeks more control over all our lives.

This story is clearly the tip of an iceberg.

Sharyl Attkisson: Serious Questions About The Way Covid Deaths Have Been Counted Today, we begin with the startling results of our investigation that found in some documented cases, news that Covid was the cause of death was greatly exaggerated. Grand County, Colorado, rural country a hundred miles outside of Denver. Thanksgiving 2020, Lucais Reilly shoots his wife Kristin in the head, then turns the gun on himself, committing suicide. They have alcohol and drugs in their system and a history of domestic troubles. Grand County coroner Brenda Bock explains how the small town tragedy is exposing serious questions about the way Covid deaths are counted. Brenda Bock: I had a homicide-suicide the end of November, and the very next day it showed up on the state website as Covid deaths. And they were gunshot wounds. And I questioned that immediately because I had not even signed off the death certificates yet, and the state was already reporting them as Covid deaths. Bock says somebody, somewhere had apparently run the couple's names through a database showing they'd tested positive for Covid within 28 days of their death. Then recorded them as Covid deaths even though they died of gunshots.

Dr. Fauci says everything he says or does is based purely on hard facts, science, and data. What a load of excrement.

There was never any science that supported six-foot social distancing or that COVID would easily pass off surfaces. There was no science that supported the closing of schools or small businesses. There is no science that supported putting up Plexiglas to block the virus. Fauci and others also know that states and schools without mask mandates did just as well or better than places that required them, so the mask mandate is also not based on science.

How many times did Fauci and others warn of super-spreader events when there were no scientific data to support their warnings?

Why would Fauci and others who believe in science do their best to stifle an investigation into the Wuhan lab as the source of the virus? Could it be that they needed to obstruct to prevent the public from knowing the involvement of Fauci and the NIH in funding of the lab that did gain of function research? Why didn't Democrats show up for a hearing on the lab? Why did most of the media do their best to block an investigation into the lab by calling it an unproven conspiracy?

Why would anyone who believes in science not recognize the clear science of natural immunities and mandate that people with natural immunities get a vaccine or lose their jobs?

How much money was spent by businesses on unnecessary stuff that wasn't based on science? How many businesses were destroyed by government edicts not based on science? How many children and families were physically, mentally, and financially destroyed because of rules not based on scientific data? How many people got fat and didn't go to the doctor for screenings because they were scared by people like the egotistical, highly paid government bureaucrat Fauci? How many people committed suicide, had drug overdoses, and drank too much because of isolation because of people like Fauci?

When Fauci says everything, he says and does are based on facts and science he shows he is as delusional as the people who say the supply chain and inflation disasters are because Biden's policies are so good.

So, when will NIH, CDC, Fauci, and others be honest about the cause of people's deaths? The answer is never because they have an agenda. Facts don't matter!

When will most of the media stop pretending Fauci is an honest expert that everyone should obey? The answer is never because facts don't matter when you are campaigning for leftists, their agenda, and government control.

