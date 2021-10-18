Transportation sec. Buttigieg: Supply chain disruptions will continue into next year, but he'll be flying off to UN Climate Conference in Europe

Pete Buttigieg took time away from his previously unannounced two-months-long (so far) parental leave to appear on Sunday morning talk shows. There's bad news for Johnny and Susy that their Christmas presents from China may not make it under the Christmas tree this December. The Epoch Times reports:

"Certainly, a lot of the challenges that we've been experiencing this year will continue into next year. But there are both short-term and long-term steps that we can take to do something about it," Buttigieg told CNN, adding that "part of what's happening isn't just the supply side, it's the demand side. Demand is off the charts." Suggesting Congress needs to act quickly and with no immediate solution in sight, Buttigieg said the bottlenecks are "why we need to pass the infrastructure bill" worth $1.2 trillion. "There are $17 billion in the President's infrastructure plan for ports alone, and we need to deal with these long-term issues that have made us vulnerable to these kinds of bottlenecks when there are demand fluctuations, shocks, and disruptions like the ones that have been caused by the pandemic," he said.

You can watch the entire CNN interview here. But it was on NBC's Meet the Press that Buttigieg really outdid himself with meaningless bureaucrat-speak. Sundance at The Last Refuge spotted it and transcribed some of it:

What I can tell you is that we are doing everything for the short term and the long term and we will work through the factors that present themselves as challenges in the terms that we encounter on everything. ... The significant problems are not problem of insignificance because they are not important problems, they are significant challenges because of the importance of their significance and we are addressing them in both long and short term solutions. ... This is important, not just morally but also economically, because the challenges are what we need to recognize as important maintenance issue challenges.

You can watch it here:

The empty store shelves and factories closing due to a lack of parts aren't enough to pull him away from the two babies he just adopted, but the so-called "climate crisis" that so far has failed to deliver on the apocalypses promised by Al Gore and countless other doomsayers is enough to pull him away. Via Breitbart:

Thirteen members of President Joe Biden's cabinet are heading to Glasgow, Scotland, for the United Nation's climate summit later this month, while the nation remains in the midst of a migrant crisis at the southern border and a supply chain crisis at U.S. ports. The climate summit attendees will include Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg who has been on parental leave for weeks after adopting two infants.

Photo credit: YouTube screen grab (cropped).