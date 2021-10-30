The true heinousness of the proposed $450,000 payments illegal aliens

No, this is not a sick joke. The Biden administration, in cooperation with the American Civil Liberties Union, is preparing to excavate your wallet because some illegal immigrants were separated from their families for a short time when they criminally crossed our fenceless Southern border.

Biden and his socialist sycophants want you to make amends because the onslaught of illegals overran existing detention facilities. In a small percentage of the hundreds of thousands of cases, Big Bad Orange Man separated children, including teenagers, from their parents for a short time. In many cases, the children and adults were not really part of the same family. The adults simply rented the children from Mexican professional human-smuggling “coyotes” so the illegals could fake the special immigration status reserved for families.

Of course, even though everything the immigrants did was totally illegal, the ACLU found a welcoming administration in the Bidenistas. According to the lawyers, the children suffered from heat exhaustion and malnutrition in the cages the Obama Administration built.

It does not matter that the heat exhaustion and malnutrition resulted from the kids’ extended trek across the blazing hot Mexican desert with no food or water. Once the young people crossed the border, they were put into air-conditioned detention centers, received three full meals a day, medical attention, and everything else you would expect in a typical government giveaway.

It does not matter to the ACLU lawyers that the Border Patrol (and your tax dollars) saved these children from dying from that heat exhaustion and malnutrition. According to the ACLU lawyers, the children had these problems while in the United States, at least until U.S. taxpayer dollars solved the problem, so of course, let’s sue! The administration is settling the case for $450,000 per kid, plus the same for those suffering mamas and papas.

The ACLU also claims these illegal children have lasting mental health problems due to being separated from their “parents” for a short time. The supposed mental health problems read like the typical lawyer’s laundry list of self-reported psychological problems that cannot be proved by any medical examination or clinical test.

The lawyers say the illegal immigrants have what looks like generic anxiety, fear of strangers, and nightmares, etc. Of course, the ultra-liberal lawyers cannot substantiate any of it, but who cares. Pay them off to the tune of what the federal government admits will be about $1 million per family.

The fact these families are now reunited in a taxpayer-supported paradise they never dreamed about two years ago matters not. The Washington bureaucrats writing the checks out of your bank account also do not care that many of the illegal teenagers have continued their criminality by joining gangs because we taught them crime pays!

So, you and I pay but Biden benefits—and the Dems instantly have a whole new cadre of bought and paid for permanent Democratic voters. When you remember the Biden administration wants to give away almost half a million dollars, per “child” and “parent,” out of your wallet to supposedly traumatized border jumpers, ask yourself the next question:

What are they going to do to us next week, next month, next year? After all, just for starters, we’ve been hearing for months about the appalling conditions in which the Biden administration has been keeping 2021’s tsunami of illegal aliens. Quite frankly, I worry that awful prognostication is beyond the imagination of any rational American…except Biden, Harris, Pelosi, AOC, and the ACLU!

Ed Sherdlu is the pen name of a former CBS television network reporter. He uses a pen name because his mother would be so embarrassed to know Ed’s 12-Step Journalism Recovery Program had been a failure.

Image: Children the Biden administration kept in cells at the border. YouTube screen grab.