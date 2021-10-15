The suddenly disappearing news about Florida Covid cases

I am from Illinois and on my vacation, I went through Indiana, Ohio, PA, NY, RI, Maine, NH, and Vermont. I rarely had to wear a mask indoors, unlike in Illinois. Not once did I feel threatened as to whether people around me were vaccinated or not or wearing a mask. I have never thought that I needed to ask anyone if they were vaccinated or tell them they needed to be. There seemed to be little plexiglass pretending to protect us.

In Illinois, our governor says the reason cases are going down is because of his dictatorial edicts on masks and other things. Maybe it is time to let Fauci, Newsom, Pritzker, Biden, and most supposed journalists that cases are going down almost everywhere, whether or not they required the mask and whether they have higher vaccination rates.

For the last couple months there were constant stories about how DeSantis wanted people to get sick and die because he wouldn’t follow the dictatorial edicts to require masks. Those stories have disappeared, and we know why. Cases in Florida are dropping faster than almost everywhere, and the media can’t allow the public to see the truth or else people wouldn’t submit.

Florida

August 21 23,314 7-day average

October 13th, 2,870 7 day average.

Down 87%

Illinois

August 20: 3,541 7-day average

October 13: 2,434 7 day average.

Down 31%

What is increasingly clear is that most of the media and other Democrats haven’t cared about the truth for a long time, whether they are reporting on the climate, COVID, taxes or anything else. All they care about is power for leftists and their agenda.

The greatest threat to our democracy, freedom, and prosperity is if the leftist agenda gets passed and America is destroyed. It is certainly not making elections more secure, enforcing border laws, capitalism, unvaccinated people, cops, low tax rates, or parents chewing out school boards.

Photo credit: DoD photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicole Mejia (cropped) CC BY 2.0 license