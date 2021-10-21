The Left’s intellectual chaos

In our country today chaos is on the rise. Everywhere we look we see craziness and absurdity. We’re dumbstruck.

Our southern border has been erased, shoplifting has been decriminalized, parents are domestic terrorists, the police should be defunded, most college campuses are mini-North Koreas, merit and excellence have no value, our children are taught to despise their own country, Joe Biden is president, and the most important thing in the world is a vaccination.

The cause of such strange leftist behavior is intellectual chaos. The left simply does not think well. To make choices leftists use emotions and feelings rather than reason and logic.

Leftists are doing everything they can to obliterate civilization, whether it’s Shakespeare or law and order. If they reject the wisdom of the ages, what are they left with? Starting from scratch?

Leftists simply hate civilization, one of the countless things they hate.

It is far harder to go from chaos to order than from order to chaos. It takes far longer to create civilization than to destroy it. Not recognizing the importance of civilization signals a disordered mind.

The left makes a mess of language. They distort the meanings of words and rarely define the words they use. Douglas Murray observed recently that the left has its own secret dictionary -- "equity means discrimination, fairness is unfairness, and justice actually means revenge.”

Without clear and consistent definitions ordered thinking is impossible, leaving intellectual chaos to fill the void. If you eliminate borders in one part of life you diminish respect for borders everywhere. Borders, physical and mental, are necessary parts of order.

How is it possible for leftists to advocate socialism when the objective truth is that socialism leads always and everywhere to misery and tyranny?

Dennis Prager often reminds us that truth is not a left-wing value. Postmodernist leftists argue there’s no such thing as objective truth. They teach that “truth” is a self-serving fiction of the oppressors. However, if truth does not exist everything is permitted. There are no boundaries to what can be thought or believed. Everyone has his “own personal truth.” Reality is whatever one wishes it to be.

The left is like a bull in a China shop. A bull neither knows nor cares about the damage it does. Leftist politicians have that same attitude. A bull should not be in a China shop. Leftists should not be in control of our country.

Ron Ross Ph.D. is a former economics professor who resides in Arcata, California. He can be reached at rossecon@aol.com.

Image: Goya