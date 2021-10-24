We’ve all heard the phrase “the devil is in the details.” Yet sometimes the devil isn't only in the details, sometimes he is front and center… if we allow ourselves to perceive him. One such time is now. As regards the vaccine mandates that are proliferating around the world. Or the push for unfettered abortion. Or the Russian-Collusion hoax versus the Hunter Biden Ukrainian and/or Chinese-Collusion coverups. Or the climate change charade. Or the drive to eliminate the distinction between men and women. Truth and lies, good and evil.

Let’s focus on vaccine mandates vis-à-vis “abortion rights” for the moment. Think about that. In the latter case, abortion proponents loudly yell (literally), “Our bodies, our choice!” Even though the entire procedure is directed at killing another human being, often solely for one’s convenience. “Pro-choice” advocates incessantly tell the government to “stay out of our uteruses.” In the former case, which does not involve directly harming—killing! -- another human, many of the same folks who are vehemently pro-choice when it comes to abortion are adamantly anti-choice and pro-experimental jab. Worried about such potentially harmful vaccine side-affects as myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood clots…or death? Screw you, succumb to the injection(s) anyway, you anarchist ne’er-do-well!

Remarkable. And impossible for a rational mind to truly understand

Ironically, the “father of lies” is the “mother of all hoaxes,” to paraphrase the late Saddam Hussein, himself a fan of Beelzebub.

Might this be the climactic showdown, the final battle of good versus evil? Are we on the verge of the rapture? Asking for a friend, because things here on earth in general -- and the United States in particular -- sure aren't rapturous right now.

The devil might be in the details, or he might be front and center, but it is a certainty that he is here right now.

That so many don’t recognize this fact in the face of such evil is proof positive of that assertion.

Graphic credit: Public Domain Vectors