The battle for America’s soul requires spiritual strength

Our country is on the verge of a great war, one that will be ugly but that we must fight, because it is a battle against evil. This is not a war of physical arms, although I have taken up arms before to defend my country. This war, with God on our side, is one to defend life—all life (even our enemy’s)—for life is precious to me.

Still, we do not have to be passive, even as we pray for and forgive our enemies. Jesus took a cat o’ none tails to the money-changers corrupting the Temple. He was not in a good mood!

Even Paul, the apostle who wrote the greatest chapter of love in the New Testament, I Corinthians 13, cursed Elymas the sorcerer with blindness.

In everything I do, I try to remember how our great God views us, as well as the fact that we are not to sit in judgment on others, even as we do what we can to protect the innocents. Always, though, we must choose peace and reconciliation between opposing forces if possible. Anarchy, which the left seems to desire, is something I would always avoid.

But still, watching the news every day, I feel that things are going to get a helluva lot uglier than what any of us want to see. But on this Sunday, the Lord’s Day, I remind myself that He is quite organized and knows all of His works from the Beginning or He wouldn’t be God without fault.

When He gets tired of all our mortal fault and rebellion, he has his way of making his views known:

Think Tower of Babel.

Think Noah’s Flood.

Think Sodom and Gomorrah!

Think King Og.

Think Goliath and his brothers who King David slew!

Think Elijah calling down fire and slaying 450 prophets of Baal!

Think Samson...with the jawbone of a donkey...killing a 1000 Philistines! (And does it not seem, sometimes, as if Jezebel’s evil spirit is afoot?)

Think King Solomon who took out the enemies of an insurrection, even his own brothers.

So, what is it going to take to change things? I actually have an answer if you want to listen.

It is going to take moral courage and, without God, there is no morality. It is going to be people, men and women like Deborah in the Book of Judges or Queen Esther to stand up and do the right thing. This is a challenge to everyone who writes for or comments at American Thinker.

Our Founders understood that our liberties existed only because we have inalienable rights—and we have inalienable rights only because they come from a Creator. Leave that one ingredient out...and we are lost and gone forever!

Experiment over!

Done!

Finished!

We are all “frayed angels,” kind of beaten up but if we keep the faith, we will have the strength we need in the spiritual battle against us that, even now, is killing our nation’s soul. Our political opponents are tearing America apart because everything they do, whether vaccines, abortions, Critical Race Theory, or transgenderism, is predicated on denying the Higher Truths that have guided this nation since its inception. If we don’t stand up, their machine will eventually wipe all of us out...

Bury our Constitution...

Bill of Rights...

Declaration of Independence...

In my life as a fighter for the West against the communists, I have walked through more hell than just about anybody who is reading this. I still bear incomprehensible scars and have waking nightmares. But I’d do it all again, for our God, and for all of you, so that those who hope...will not be destroyed.

Shalom!

