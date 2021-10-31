Snakehead Carville turns up to defend Lincoln Project's sleazy political trick
Normally, when a political campaign screws up so egregiously there's no denying they've gotten caught, the best thing to do is apologize to voters and to one's wronged opponent, and then proceed to move along.
That should have been the response from Terry McAuliffe's team, after their ally, the Lincoln Project, pulled a disgusting dirty trick on Glenn Youngkin's team ahead of Tuesday's Virginia gubernatorial vote. The creeps of the Lincoln Project sent in a bunch of operatives to pose with tiki torches in front of a Glenn Youngkin campaign bus in a bid to falsely smear Youngkin as racist. They couldn't find real racists to pay to do it, so they invented their own, apparently recruiting actual Democrats of low morals for the deed. Now that they've gotten caught, they aren't apologizing at all, they're shamelessly defending their dirty trick as some kind of voter 'education.'
Which seems to be why they've wheeled out Democrat election operative James Carville, sometimes called "the snakehead" among those who don't like him, based on his physical resemblance to snakes, as well as his general ethical proclivities.
According to Breitbart News:
Democrat strategist James Carville defended The Lincoln Project Friday on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” for their so-called tiki-torch stunt, which Carville claimed was done to illustrate a point about Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin.According to Carville, Youngkin had not been vocal about President Donald Trump’s remarks about the 2017 Charlottesville, VA incident.“Well, let me — first of all, The Lincoln Project is independent of the Democratic Party of Virginia,” Carville declared. “I happen to know the chairwoman very, very well. And I kind of agree with what Stuart said. It was to illustrate a point that Youngkin has not denounced Trump, saying ‘There were fine people on both sides,’ in Charlottesville. I think this is a kind of a 10% of teapot like that. But, Terry’s campaigned hard. He’s raised a lot of money. And it’s just a tight election. And traditionally, only one time since 1965, where we follow a presidential election, heads the party that won the presidency, won the Virginia governorship. And that was in 2013.”
