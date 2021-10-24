Resistance with a side of fries

It would seem that a grassroots, grass-fed, Animal-Style resistance to tyranny has begun in America — and it just may end up being the special of the day.

They — whoever "they" are — have rightly said that the way to a man's heart is through his stomach and maybe, instead of leading to heart disease, a little red (and white) meat might just be the thing necessary to strengthen the hearts of men and to lead them in the fight ahead. America's resistance to tyranny has, thus far, been in fits and starts, not united, and the resistance has grown hungry for something around which to rally.

As destiny would have it, America's grand champion in the fight against vaccine mandates emerged recently from an unexpected place: In-N-Out Burger. Not only is In-N-Out Burger empirically a good meal at a great price, but the restaurant appears more than willing to put its beliefs into action. Perhaps those Bible verses on the bottom of its cups and fry wrappers were not in vain; maybe they represent faith in a power higher than the San Francisco Department of Public Health. Indeed, in one of the bluest areas of the bluest of states, one brave In-N-Out Burger refused to be the "vaccine police" and was shut down for its convictions (note: it has since re-opened). That single In-N-Out Burger stands firm against an overwhelming force of vaccine mandates, munching confidently on a Double-Double, come what may.

In a time when Americans are "hangry" and clamoring for a champion, it just may be that politicians who decide to mess with the bull are apt to get the horns. Americans are certainly willing to go along to get along, but when the state dramatically overreaches and starts messing with our cultural and culinary beliefs and institutions, the state is certain to find that it has another thing coming...and it's not a free paper hat or a sticker page.

Shortly after In-N-Out Burger made its stand, news started coming out that Chick-fil-A was also taking a stand, with signs appearing nationwide in its stores stating that it would "not discriminate against unvaccinated, religion, race, sex, vaccinated, maskless, mask" and that "all neighbors are welcome." Chick-fil-A has long been in the cross-hairs of the left. In standing up now with In-N-Out, Chick-fil-A helps to legitimize and solidify both restaurants' stance.

As two of the nation's most popular fast food restaurants, what these chains do affects the actions and beliefs of more than a small number of Americans. When Americans see their favorite restaurants begin to rise up and fight back, it just might inspire them to do so as well.

It has been said that the best way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time. That may be the best way to end the mandates, too.

Image: Chick-fil-A via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.