Refutation of the 1619 Project is right there in the creation of the Continental Congress

By accident, looking for something else, I stumbled on a provision in the 1774 Association Test, or, as it is known, the Articles of Association adopted by the first Continental Congress.

Most importantly for the modern accusations that the United States was founded in an original sin of slavery, the second article of the 1774 Association Test reads:

2. We will neither import nor purchase, any slave imported after the first day of December next; after which time, we will wholly discontinue the slave trade, and will neither be concerned in it ourselves, nor will we hire our vessels, nor sell our commodities or manufactures to those who are concerned in it.

I had never heard of this provision before.

So, in one of the first collective acts of the political communities that would become the United States of America, there was a commitment to end slavery.



The Continental Congress, 1774 (public domain image).

Why was this ignored by the 1619 Project?

Why is the Critical Race Theory oblivious to the remarkable evidence provide here that slavery was inconsistent with core American founding values?

The full text of the Articles of Association can be found here.

Stephen B. Young is author of The Tradition of Human Rights in China and Vietnam and global executive director, the Caux Round Table for Moral Capitalism.