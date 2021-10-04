Rack up another win for Big Pharma

Big Pharma is celebrating. Merck has released "phenomenal" test results for its experimental pill for treating COVID. The drug is said to greatly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from the Wuhan virus. In this regard, Merck has beaten Pfizer, which is also deep in developing a medicine to treat COVID. And to be perfectly clear, both the Merck and Pfizer drugs are not intended to prevent COVID. They treat it.

And since the Merck drug is said to be significantly different from Pfizer's, it means, according to many experts, there is a strong likelihood of creating a cocktail of anti-viral treatments for the Wuhan virus. This is indeed good news... except for one thing.

If the first-hand experience of many front-line doctors is to believed, these new anti-COVID drugs do what Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine already do -- effectively treat COVID. Led by Big Pharma, the medical establishment has denigrated Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as "not approved for COVID treatment." These drugs have been driven into the shadows and mocked from highly credentialed medical people to airhead celebrities to the ill-informed neighbor living next door.

Here's a cynic's view of the situation. The reason for the jihad against Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine was not the health of the public. It's that both these drugs are low-cost generics. Their use would not garner large profits for Big Pharma. But the new Merck and Pfizer drug will surely cost a pretty penny. Why? It's to capture their R&D costs which the accountants at Big Pharma are well experienced in bloating. And even if some decree by one of the alphabet health agencies in Washington says the Merck and Pfizer drugs should be made available to the public at low cost or for free, the true cost will be eventually be absorbed by Uncle Sam, i.e., the taxpayer.

Also, the early use of Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine would have negated the justification for the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the mRNA COVID vaccines. But with the generics sidelined, hundreds of millions of people around the world have had these novel vaccines injected into them. As result, the profits of the drug companies have soared.

One has to admire the ruthlessness of it all. Big Pharma, in conjunction with the heavy hand of government, pushes their vaccines which have been shown to be marginally effective in preventing COVID. Because of that, the call is now for booster shots upon boosters. But not to worry. If you do catch COVID, Big Pharma has brand new drugs to treat it. The pharmaceutical biggies get us coming and going. It's all so transparent. The true tragedy of this profit-making scheme is not the dollar cost to society, which is nothing to sneeze at. It's all the lives that have been unnecessarily lost since March 2020 and the adverse side effects from the COVID vaccines, the bulk of which won't be known for years.

If Diogenes searched for an honest organization in America today, I wonder if he'd find one.

Image: Merck Inc.