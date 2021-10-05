New York Times screams louder: Jan. 6 protest was 'worse than we knew'

While the rest of the country comes to its senses and realizes that "Jan. 6" was a way overblown example of fake news intended to crush dissent from the vantage point of wokedom, here comes The New York Times to assert that "Jan. 6 Was Worse Than We Knew."

Methinks the dissembling Times is desperately employing a smokescreen, the better to divert attention from the disaster the Biden presidency has proven to be, from the unconditional surrender to the Taliban to Biden's failure, thus far, to rally the country to the banner of his "spend until economic ruination" paralyzes the country into totalitarianism.

The lies of The New York Times are likely to be accepted only by those predisposed to fall for this mendacious organ of Deep State propaganda around this theme: "Mr. Trump may never stop trying to undermine American democracy." Only a rabid radical afflicted with terminal Trump Derangement Syndrome is likely to fall for such disinformation anymore.

After little more than nine months in office, Biden has managed to convince more than half of voters that the efforts at undermining our democracy originate on the right side of the political spectrum. The giveaway? This forlorn recognition by the Times, in the sixth paragraph of its October 3 editorial: "Mr. Trump remains the most popular Republican in the country: barring a serious health issue, the odds are good that he will be the party's nominee for president in 2024."

How frustrating it must be for the denizens of the Deep State that their efforts to undermine Mr. Trump notwithstanding, Biden's poll numbers are little better than were Trump's, except that Trump had the media almost monolithically against him, while Biden has the media marching in lockstep to his rabid tune.

The reality is, The New York Times will never stop trying to undermine American democracy and tarnish, falsely, the reputation of Donald J. Trump — and the more they continue the practice of fake news, the more will be the number of Americans they alienate. After all, the truth does tend to be a liberating agent.

Image: Adam Jones via Flickr (cropped).