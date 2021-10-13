Nancy Pelosi scolds reporters for not promoting her $3.5 trillion pork spending scheme

Voters, according to multiple polls, are repelled by the Democrats' $3.5 trillion "reconciliation" spending plan, the largest government spending bill in human history.

Rasmussen found that 53% of likely voters are against it, including 41% who are dead-set against it. I&I/TIPP found that 51% of independent voters wanted nothing to do with it. Pew found that less than half of voters wanted the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, while the centrist Washington policy group No Labels found that 60% of voters agreed with Sen. Joe Manchin on the need for a "strategic pause" to consider the implications of this much porkulus.

NBC News delicately reported that the bill represents "some risks" for Democrats as they seek to ram it through, with some of their hectoring, barking, chanting noncitizen activist allies following a dissenting senator straight into a toilet stall while she was trying to go to the bathroom with a rolling video camera.

Just about nobody likes this socialist trash with its vast, far-reaching social spending and bureaucrat-empowering agenda, which was sure enough crafted by the man who spent his honeymoon in Soviet Moscow, Bernie Sanders himself.

So now we get this, reported by Breitbart News:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), during her weekly press conference, lectured reporters, claiming they did not do a good enough job of “selling” President Joe Biden’s radical spending plan. Pelosi was pressed by a reporter, who pointed out a recent poll from CBS News showing that only ten percent of Americans can say they know a lot of specific items in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, in which they have jammed as many far-left ideas as possible to make for a sweeping one-time bill passage. “Do you think you need to do a better job at messaging and going forward, how do you sell this?” the reporter asked, questioning Pelosi’s messaging skills. “Well, I think you all could do a better job of selling it, to be very frank with you,” Pelosi responded, sounding distraught that a member of the media asked such a question, casting doubt over the Speaker’s ability to explain a massive spending bill to the public. “Every time I come here, I go through the list … It is hard to break through when you have such a comprehensive package,” she added. “Whether [Americas] know it or not, they overwhelmingly support it.”

Which is not only nutty and entitled, in that she openly states that the media to carry her water for her, (which, of course, they gladly do and have done -- see here, here, and here), but is pig-stupid from her own point of view, too.

Here's why, according to Gallup's website:

One issue with these types of questions is that respondents who are not very familiar with the subject under discussion (and I think this would be the significant majority in the case of the newly proposed legislation) are, in essence, responding to cues in the question wording as they decide how to answer.

Gallup found many polls with voter support last September but right there admitted that voters didn't know a hell of a lot about the all-encompassing bill. Many liked individual aspects of it, but the more the media talks about this reconciliation bill, the lower the polls go.

They've been talking -- again, see here, here, and here -- and the polls have been going down ever since.

Pelosi, who's supposedly a shrewd political operator, presumably would know this and maybe at some point did, but she seems now to have forgotten it.

There are two reasons to claim that:

One, the sheer scope of the 2,000-plus page bill was precisely designed so that voters would not have time or energy to go through it and consider all of its wide-ranging scope, complete with sickening little buried details such as giving the IRS power to inspect all those bank accounts of tax-cheat billionaires with those $600 checks in their checking accounts. Voters aren't supposed to look too closely at this, it's supposedly a bid to make all those billionaires cheating on their taxes in those $600 amounts through their checking accounts (trust me on this, I'm a former Forbes billionaires reporter and can confirm to you they don't keep their wealth in checking accounts, nor, with those pricey lawyers they hire, do they cheat on taxes -- they use legal loopholes as they, like anyone else, try to avoid taxes).

Two, Pelosi knows this very well from her Obamacare glory days, when she got through the monster Obamacare bill, by telling Congress that they'd need to pass the bill to find out what's in it. She knew it was better for the agenda if they didn't know.

Well, the public is finding out about this one because the press really is reporting it even as Nancy says they are not.

And the more the voters know about this bill, the less they like it.

Democrats love sneaking distasteful stuff into gargantuan spending bills in the hopes that no one will notice. It's how they do business. In this Bernie's Dream of a reconciliation bill, they tried to sneak amnesty into it in the hopes that no one would notice and got rebuffed by the Senate parliamentarian -- twice. They knew that amnesty would never pass in Congress as a standalone bill, despite Democrats having a two-house majority in Congress, a raft of friendly leftist judges, and possession of the White House. Voters despise that stuff and they didn't try.

All kinds of other ugly surprises are embedded in that giant bill in the hopes that no one will notice, which is banner-headlined with huge spending increases in labor, commerce, energy, education, and financial services, even as defense is deteriorating to the point of the U.S. set to lose its naval supremacy on the seas. Defense, of course, is set to get nothing.

It's all about pork, and all of it counterproductive pork. Just one of these pork spendings raises the child tax credit to $3,000 as well as the earned income tax credit, and another child tax credit, with illegals straight from the border fully qualified to claim this free cash despite never putting a single penny into the U.S. tax system. Incentives to work? Color those gone now that just having kids pays more money.

The green new deal aspects will give the U.S. a power grid just like California's in the name of global warming virtue-signaling, though it will make a lot of green-industry cronies very rich.

So now Pelosi is calling on the press to shill the bill harder to the public, as if they'd need to do fact-free reporting, the way Soviet propagandists used to do. Perhaps some will. But word is getting out from the ones who take that as a command to report about the bill itself, now about the godawfulness of it, which will trash the economy, stoke inflation, drive meat and gas prices skyward, kill jobs, reward cronies, illegals, and people unwilling to work, raise taxes on the little guy and defund our defense.

Sound like something the press should be reporting on?

Careful what you wish for, Nance. They might just do it.

Image: Daily Caller Twitter screen shot

