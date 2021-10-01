Must-see TV: Rand Paul excoriates HHS Sec. Becerra for ignoring science and calling Covid survivors who decline vaccine ‘flat earthers’

Senator (and medical doctor) Rand Paul delivered an epic dressing down to HHS secretary Xavier Becerra during Senate testimony for calling those who decline vaccination "flat earthers." Particularly referencing those who have recovered from COVID and have natural immunity like NBA star Jonathan Isaac, Senator Paul methodically cited the science in denouncing Becerra's arrogance and his lack of knowledge and scientific credentials.

Right to Becerra's face, after Becerra claimed he had been working on medical issues for 30 years, Senator Paul said:

You're not a medical doctor. Do you have science degree? And yet you travel the country calling people who have had COVID, who have looked at studies of millions of people, and made their own personal decision that their immunity that they naturally acquired is sufficient. But you presume, somehow, to tell over a hundred million Americans who have survived COVID that we have no right to determine our own medical care, that you alone are on high, and you've made these decisions — a lawyer with no scientific background, no medical degree[.] ... [T]his is an arrogance, coupled with an authoritarianism, that is unseemly.

Becerra's talking point response was simply pathetic, completely ignoring the substantive points the senator made.

I rarely recommend readers watch videos longer than a minute or two. But I felt like standing up and cheering when I watched the nearly six-and-a-half-minute video embedded below. But for those in a hurry, directly below is a two-minute version.

The "follow the science" mantra we used to hear from COVID bullies no longer works for them, but, following the Big Lie strategy, some continue to use it in hopes that the pubic is dumb enough not to read up on the real science cited by Senator Paul.

