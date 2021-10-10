Long before Google, the Bible acknowledged climate change

The old Jewish year of 5781 was over a few week ago; the Jewish year of 5782 has begun. And with it, Jews in synagogues on Shabbat (Sabbath) around the world once again began the cycle of the weekly reading of the Torah (The first five books of the Bible) at the beginning. Literally. Having finished the last chapters of the Torah during the final weeks of the Jewish year, (I won't spoil it for you and tell you how it ends) last week they started anew with the weekly portion:

1In the beginning of God's creation of the heavens and the earth. 2Now the earth was astonishingly empty, and darkness was on the face of the deep, and the spirit of God was hovering over the face of the water.

And then...pow!...immediately...climate change!

3And God said, "Let there be light," and there was light. (snip) 5And God called the light day, and the darkness He called night, and it was evening and it was morning, one day.

Wow! Talk about climate change! And for the next five days, one day at a time, all types of dramatic climate and environmental changes occurred; heaven and water separated; waters receded to expose land; all types of vegetation sprouted on the land; the sun and moon appeared; fish and fowl began swarming the water and the land; all forms of animals and then… the first human.

Wow again! Now that's climate change! Nothing like the minor fluctuations and variations of today that some extremists label a "climate crisis", no less! A crisis! And all this was accomplished in just six days. Sure, days were much lo-o-o-o-onger in the beginning, lasting maybe years, centuries even, but still, it is understandable why God decided to rest for a day.

But climate changes continued as detailed in the second chapter, Noach, read yesterday. Because most humans were uh...corrupt, God decided to destroy all of them except for Noach and his family. For 40 days and 40 nights, heavy rain gushed down, nonstop. Climate change to the max! Indeed, it rained so much that mountains were under water. But the forewarned Noach was safe in his huge boat, an ark, along with his family and animal pairs. And then it stopped; the water receded.

Depiction of Noach's ark in a medieval Bible

Public domain image via Picryl

Again, wow! That's climate change -- nothing like the minor fluctuations and changes of today.

Skipping ahead several chapters in the Torah (spoiler alert!), in a few months Jews will be reading about even more climate change thousands of years ago. In Egypt, analyzing the the Pharaoh's (emperor) dreams, his Jewish advisor, Joseph, prophesized there would be seven years of perfect weather which would result in a crop surplus. But then, Joseph continued, be prepared and store the excess because -- you guessed it -- once again there would be...climate change, (no, Joseph didn't use that term) there would be a drought for seven years with no crops able to survive and thus no food. The Pharaoh listened to Joseph, ordering warehouses for the excess crops to be constructed, so was prepared when, wow! once again, climate change exactly as Joseph predicted.

And all of this climate change happened without oil and gas land and air pollution and other environmental crimes so called environmentalists and climatologists accuse of causing contemporary "climate change" and its ensuing destruction now.

More climate change. Geologists have confirmed that major and minor Ice Ages have come and gone throughout the millenia; we're now living in a relatively warm interglacial period. Thank goodness -- I do hate the cold so much I don't ice skate or ski.

Dinosaurs roamed the world for maybe millions of years and then...extinction. Why? Climate change? Evolution?

More recently, in the 1930s, America suffered through a nine year period of drought, now referred to as the Dust Bowl. Climate change. And then the rains returned. Climate change again with a return to normal weather patterns. Wow!

So yes, Google, I admit there has always been "climate change;" so you need not censor me.

LONDON (AP) — Google is cracking down on digital ads promoting false climate change claims or being used to make money from such content, hoping to limit revenue for climate change deniers and stop the spread of misinformation on its platforms. The company said Thursday in a blog post that the new policy will also apply to YouTube, which last week announced a sweeping crackdown of vaccine misinformation.

But go ahead, Google, ignore me as I publicly state we're not living through "climate change" let alone a "climate crisis," no matter the opinion of the US Department of State. Differing weather patterns year by year such as temperature variations and moisture differences are not aberrations indicating sudden climate change, but are normal. And not a crisis "a difficult or dangerous situation that needs serious attention."

Real climate change is gradual, indeed, normal, and has been around long before Google and will continue long after Google has disappeared, replaced by technology that cannot be even imagined now.

Like death and taxes, change is constant.