Leftist thought leaders declare intact families effectively racist

As if wokester madness has yet to peak, leftists have come up with new idiocy: declaring intact two-parent intact families "racism":

Get a load of this from Kendall Quall, writing at The Federalist:

A leftist group is pushing the theory that the two-parent home represents 'family privilege' and creates barriers to equal opportunity, when in reality such families are proven to be better for kids. Despite its name, the National Council on Family Relations is looking to destroy American families. It claims that the nuclear family — consisting of father, mother, and children — is merely an extension of white supremacy. NCFR has joined with critical race theorists and Black Lives Matter in this outright attack on the foundational values and norms of American culture.

It's lunacy. For years, the left has been trying to say one form of "family" is just as good for kids as another. Now they seem to be acknowledging that they've lost that argument and are declaring the inevitable output of a fatherless home a form of racism, with the predictable term "family privilege." You've heard of white skin privilege, right? Now there's "family privilege," and it's been declared just as pernicious.

The left seems to finally recognize that children in intact families, no matter what their color, do better. Children in two-parent families have less poverty, less abuse, fewer social problems, and fewer disciplinary and behavioral problems than children without that blessing. The presence of a father to look up to is a blessing and a gift for kids, even the father is less than perfect. And yes, it's a sliding scale. While two-parent families are best for meeting the needs of children, even a one-parent family is better than many alternatives. For a child, the presence of a mother alone, even if she is a total mess — alkie, junkie, or hooker — is also better for kids than state foster care, which is basically a school-to-prison pipeline with an 80% failure rate, according to studies from the National Coalition for Child Protection Reform, led by Richard Wexler. A large majority of people in prisons are products of that system or other kinds of acting-out trouble. This girl here is Exhibit A.

Rather than encourage two-parent families as the best of the best for underprivileged black children and other children in poverty, this idiot group condemns the children who have this blessing as hopeless racists. Apparently, they'd like to level all kids down to the lowest common denominator and let the state take over.

Quall points out that these aren't just the lunatic ravings of some marginal leftist losers, but the stance of an influential organization:

The group's lamentable views on marriage will influence hundreds of marriage and family therapists and researchers across the nation. NCFR's members come from more than 35 countries and all 50 states, and work as teachers, program developers, and counselors, according to the organization's website. It has thousands of active members, who participate in focus groups, discussion, and networking. NCFR has 10 state and regional-level affiliates and 26 student chapters at universities. NCFR also produces research for lawmakers. In its most recent 2020 annual report, NCFR lists as its first "program highlight" its "racial justice resources."

This is why it needs to be protested and ultimately stopped from being foisted on the public. Citizens must put pressure on lawmakers and family groups to stop this outrageous teaching. Children deserve two-parent families. They don't deserve name-calling for getting the spiritual and emotional nutrition they need from maladjusted, race-obsessed, leveling leftists whose only objective is total state power.

