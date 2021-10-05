Joe Biden insults Sinema and Manchin, the very senators he needs to win over for his porkulus spending

Joe Biden is known for his incompetence. Despite that, he's billed, both by himself and his press pals, as nevertheless a master legislator, a man who knows his way around Congress, a man whose decades of congressional experience makes him a president who can get things done.

Turns out he's stupid there, too.

His trillion-dollar "infrastructure" stimulus and its attendent $3.5 trillion "budget reconciliation" pork, which he considers central to his legacy, are hanging by a thread in Congress, as two Democratic senators hesitate.

What does old Joe do about these two Democratic senators he needs to persuade to come on over to his side?

Unlike normal people, who'd be very, very, nice to them in order to get them in his tree and then reach the desired goal, Joe goes and insults them. He spewed an amazing string of disgusting comments that could only be construed as insults against them yesterday.

According to the New York Post:

President Biden is dismissing Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s encounter with progressive activists — who berated her and chased her into a bathroom — as “part of the process” amid the debate to pass his multitrillion-dollar infrastructure package. Biden’s response came after he was asked Monday whether the activists crossed a line by filming the Arizona senator as she entered a bathroom stall a day earlier at the university where she lectures. “I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics but it happens to everybody,” Biden told reporters, before letting out a laugh. He was also asked about moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) being confronted by a group of activists on kayaks while he was on his houseboat in Washington, DC, last week. “The only people it doesn’t happen to are people who have Secret Service standing around. So it’s part of the process,” Biden said.

A video of the matter is here.

Fox News's Peter Doocy, to his credit, asked Biden spokesweasel Jen Psaki whether Biden had ever been chased into a restroom by activists as part of this "process," and naturally, got a non-answer.

DOOCY: "Has [Biden] ever been chased into a restroom by activists?" pic.twitter.com/V911pPThHk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 4, 2021

What's amazing here is that Joe had a choice.

He could side with the crazed illegal alien activists who broke into the Arizona State University campus where Sinema teaches a class, and then barked, chanted and screamed like dogs at the classroom door where young adults were trying to get their education, and after that went beyond the pale by following the U.S. senator into the restroom, stalking her right up to her stall door where she was trying to go to the bathroom, and filmed her, as well as all the other young women identified as students there, and after that posted their 'product' on the internet amid revolting cackles of laughter. One of the trespassing dirtbags involved in this felony illegal breach of restroom privacy was actually male.

Or, he could side with Sinema, the senator he needs to persuade to get his bill through, and publicly state that anyone who follows anyone else into a public bathroom should be scooped up by the cops and be made to "pay," (to use the word he used of the Border Patrol agents he falsely accused of "strapping" illegal aliens in the act of breaking into the U.S.) It would be a pretty mainstream, as well as presidential thing to say, but Joe Biden couldn't cut it.

Instead of choosing Sinema, he chose the bathroom-breaching illegals with the pervy video. He wanted their good opinion way more than he wanted any goodwill he might have gotten -- on a no-brainer issue that disgusts the public -- from Sinema. His insults to Manchin, who got stalked and chased at what was de facto his home by these same kinds of crazies, were just as bad.

This fool is supposed to be a master legislator, the king of civility, the great uniter, yet he's having a bad time living up to that claim as it is, given the trouble his porkulus is in.

According to W. James Antle III, writing in the Washington Examiner:

President Joe Biden’s legislative acumen, a major selling point during his campaign for the White House, is being called into question as Democrats on Capitol Hill fail to advance his agenda. Biden leaned heavily on his 36 years in the Senate and eight years as vice president to argue he had the experience necessary to govern. He even argued his years on the Hill would allow him to forge bipartisan coalitions and lead by consensus.

Now he goes and insults Sinema and Manchin on a no-brainer matter concerning activists who've acted like pigs. He chose, and chose poorly. Does this fool have any sense of focus on his legislative priorities and the mere two people he needs to get in his tree? Nope, not in the least. When a freak shows up, Joe Biden takes the side of the freak.

That tells us a lot about this loser and his tin ear for politics. He's unfit, he's inept, he's incompetent -- and not just wrong on nearly every foreign policy issue, as Bob Gates has said, but politically incompetent even from his own perspective. With his insults to Sinema and Manchin, who tend to dig in anyway when they want to go independent, the failure of Biden's porkulus now seems inevitable.

Image: Twitter screen shot