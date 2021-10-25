Jack Carr: American patriot and novelist

I first became aware of Jack Carr when he appeared as a guest on Tucker Carlson Tonight. It was hard not to be impressed. He's a true patriot who set his goals early in life and -- despite the obvious challenges inherent in his quest -- has met or surpassed them at a relatively young age. It's the stuff you read about in novels, which, quite literally, is a major part of his amazing story.

Jack Carr (a pseudonym) has always loved to read, with military history and strategy topping his subject list. He decided in his youth that there were two things he wanted most in life: 1) to serve his country as an elite warrior, and 2) to be a published novelist. Either objective is pretty tough in and of itself; achieving both goals would be a near impossibility for most people. But Jack Carr is not "most people."

A former Navy SEAL, Carr climbed the ranks from enlisted man to commanding a Special Operations Task Unit in southern Iraq. Throughout his career he served as a SEAL sniper, a junior officer leading assault and sniper teams in Iraq and Afghanistan, and a platoon commander practicing counterinsurgency in the Philippines. He spent twenty years in Naval Special Warfare and retired in 2016.

Having achieved his first goal, Carr used his vast military experience and his love of reading and writing to execute a well-planned assault on his second objective: to become a published novelist. The rest, as they say, is history... though the history of Carr's writing career is far from over.

His first novel, The Terminal List, was published in 2018. It was followed by True Believer (2019), Savage Son (2020), and The Devil's Hand (2021). In the Blood is scheduled to be released sometime in 2022. I have read all his books and highly recommend them, especially if you're a fan of political thrillers. If you like Nelson DeMille, Brad Thor, or the late Vince Flynn, you'll love Jack Carr.

All of his novels thus far have featured the same main character, Lt. Commander James Reece, a former Navy SEAL who eventually becomes a private contractor for the CIA. In the opening novel, Reece's military career and family are destroyed by corrupt politicians, greedy financiers and inept, power-hungry military officers who cared more about career advancement and political appointments than they did about their troops. (Sound familiar?) Carr's knowledge and experience help the books immensely, from the real history he incorporates to military strategy to the weapons and equipment his characters employ.

His concern about the current state of our Republic is evident as well. In his preface to the Terminal List, Carr wrote the following: "The consolidation of power at the federal level in the guise of public safety is a national trend and should be guarded against at all costs. The erosion of rights, however incremental, is the slow death of freedom."

Carr wrote that statement in 2018, before the government further trampled our rights after the China Virus invaded the country. Is Jack Carr a prophet? Not necessarily. But he's an extremely intelligent, articulate and observant man who loves this country and doesn't want to see it destroyed. His novels are indeed exciting page-turners, but they occasionally have an important message to share as well. Let's hope that Jack Carr continues his fine work... unless the government and Big Tech squash him for spreading "misinformation." Nothing would surprise me in today's world. Nor, I suspect, would it surprise Jack Carr.

Image: Simon & Schuster