Isn't it astonishing how often conservatives are called domestic terrorists?

Most journalists and other Democrats like to pretend that they want to unite the country, but their rhetoric and actions are always meant to sow division.

No matter which Republican the Democrats are running against, or what policies they are supporting, most of the media and other Democrats always resort to playing the race and sex card. They call Republican’s xenophobes, homophobes, and whatever other despicable name they can think of. They even frequently resort to comparing anyone who disagrees with their radical, extremist policies to destroy America as domestic terrorists.

Domestic Terrorism:

The National School Boards Association sent a letter to the White House equating some parents at school boards to domestic terrorists. The White House forwarded the letter to the supposedly “independent” Justice Department. Then Merrick Garland penned a memorandum saying the Justice Department would investigate. The message from the Justice Department was meant to scare the parents into silence.

When AG Garland was asked by Congressman Jordan for the evidence he had, all he cited was the letter. It is like the Obama and Biden Justice Department using a fake dossier funded by Hillary and the DNC to spy on Trump’s associates. Evidence was optional.

The Democrats always pretend to care about women and girls, especially ones who are sexually attacked (remember #MeToo?), yet when a ninth-grade girl in a Virginia school gets raped by a boy in a skirt in the locker room, there is virtual silence. They don’t even care that the school district covered up the crime and the boy did it again in another school. They don’t care that the board lied to the father, and he was arrested at a school board meeting.

They don’t care because they have been telling us for years that allowing boys and men who felt like girls, to invade women’s bathrooms and locker rooms wouldn’t be dangerous. The raped girl was disposable.

My guess is over 90% of the people have the common sense to know that anyone with a penis should not invade the privacy of women and girls in places they disrobe.

When Garland was asked about this case, he claimed to have never heard of it which means he lied or he lives in the basement with Joe. Either way, he should be fired.

Why LBGT Advocates say Bathroom Predators Argument is a Red Herring It’s become a common refrain in recent months: Allowing transgender people to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity will end up letting male sexual predators into women’s bathrooms.

The White House and CDC put out dictatorial edicts that people must be vaccinated or lose their jobs. The DHS dutifully calls anyone who opposes the vaccine a domestic terrorist.

This is the same DHS that doesn’t give a darn about all the illegals crossing the border with COVID and without a vaccine.

In Biden’s Town Hall with CNN, he made fun of people’s desire for freedom. He called it freedom to kill with COVID.

If Anderson Cooper was a good journalist instead of sycophant puppet, he would have asked Biden if he was granting all those unvaccinated people he was letting cross the border illegally the freedom to kill.

DHS Labels Those Questioning COVID Shots “Domestic Violent Extremists” The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin implying that if Americans question and challenge the COVID shot mandates, they are now considered potential “Domestic Violent Extremists” (DVE). However, as the United States approaches the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the “terrorism alert” does not mention Muslim extremism being a threat and it barely mentions al-Qaida.

In 2011, Democrats compared people who wanted smaller government to terrorists. In 2010, Senator Durbin asked the IRS to investigate a conservative group, but never cared about liberal groups.

The supposedly independent IRS then dutifully did the dirty work to stifle the First Amendment rights of political opponents.

In a shock, the Obama, Biden Justice Department did a pretend investigation and found no one should be prosecuted. Somehow, the Justice Department could only find an Obama donor to lead the sham investigation.