In praise of Ben Shapiro

Humans yearn for heroes who are good role models for their children to imitate, and whom adults respect and admire. Ben Shapiro, a good such role model, is a prolific conservative writer who has the courage to tell the truth despite an onslaught by an ignorant emotional cancel culture steeped in dysfunctional Marxist-like ideology.

Ben embodies the traits of a practical truth warrior who sincerely believes in the Constitution, individual rights, individual responsibility, a meritocracy, and a smart hard work ethic. He has a desire to promulgate conservative values to the general public. He is an inspiration to future political leaders and does so through a digital news organization called the Daily Wire, which I highly recommend that you support with a monetary subscription.

Ben recently moved out of California to Florida, where he now is living and can express his views with a little more security, although he is forced to have a security detail around him when he travels to university campuses and elsewhere. The Daily Wire was also moved to Nashville, Tennessee, which is more conservative than California and has less taxation.

Ben's Orthodox Judaism has strong patriarchal traditions, but Ben has had the courage to hire females like Candace Owens and Allison Williams, who left ESPN because she refused to comply with the company's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees. Allison is being allowed to explore issues that other media outlets feel are taboo.

Ben has authored four popular books to date, two of which are bestsellers: Facts Don't Care About Your Feelings, The Authoritarian Movement: How the Left Weaponized America's Institutions Against Dissent, How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps, and The Right Side of History: How Reason and Moral Purpose Made the West Great.

Currently, Ben has 3.78 million subscribers on YouTube and over 2,000 videos. To say he is a renowned prolific political pundit is an understatement.

Ben does not fear appearing with journalists and taking questions from audience members who have opposing views. He is quick-thinking, a quick talker, and a good debater. But he has a stated reluctance to answer questions from formal interviewers, who have a distinct ideological condescending bias, who try to take comments out of context to character-assassinate a guest interviewee, and who refuse to answer some counter-questions that would reveal the interviewer's biases.

History of Ben Shapiro to date. Ben could be considered a precocious prodigy. At the age of 17, in 1991, Ben became the youngest syndicated columnist in the United States. He published two books before the age of 21 out of a total of 11 books published so far. For about 30 years, Ben has been a conservative political commentator, media host, and political debater — and has made more than a handful of mistakes along the way in his choice of words, but he was man enough to own up to them with explanations.

Currently, he serves as editor emeritus for The Daily Wire and works like the Energizer bunny, putting out a lot of politically relevant video content. Check Ben out if you haven't already done so. You shouldn't be disappointed, since he is a man with integrity whom you can admire and respect even though you may not agree with him all the time. He has truly earned the title of a truth warrior and conservative dynamo.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.

