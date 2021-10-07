If you touch these precious leftist concepts, you'll get a screaming fit

Affirmative Action: Obviously a euphemism for institutionalized racism. Apparently, it's OK to discriminate against people of European descent rather than blindly consider merit. And in the absence of merit, mediocracy becomes more prevalent. This is the left's preferred remedy, rather than allow the "clients" of this practice better access to quality education so they can have more marketable skills.

Minimum Wage: Based on the myth that standards of living can be elevated by government edict rather than increases in productivity. Advocates for minimum wage rely on the slander that employers (AKA job-creators) exploit their workers, and they confuse the price of a worker's time with its value. The market for labor is not at all different from other markets: prices are determined by the tension between supply and demand. Personal experience: We hired the niece of one of our regular workers to come in after school and tidy things up. Among other things, I had to show her how to use a broom. After a while, the local do-gooders raised the minimum wage, and we had to let her go — and then we hired a bonded and insured janitorial service that came in after we closed and did better work, all for about the same money.

Homelessness: Another euphemism, this time for conspicuous vagrancy. Now they're using the term "unhoused," while I prefer "street bums." The explanation proffered for this sacred cow is a shortage of affordable housing. It just so happens that all housing is affordable, or else it's vacant. What good is a vacant property to its owner? Taxes; insurance; and, often, debt service are still being charged. Meanwhile, substance-abusing useless adults are flocking to the blue cities, particularly those that enjoy mild weather, largely because of the political nincompoopery that embraces their deplorable condition. Cities have always had skid rows, but this used not to be such a problem. Even losers had enough of a sense of shame to stay out of sight — eventually, perhaps, even repairing their lives and moving on. Now it's a protected life style.

Redlining: Politically motivated misrepresentation of homeownership statistics. A while back, it was discovered that the inner cities, home to the less affluent, had a much lower rate of homeownership than, say, the suburbs. Duh! There had to be a political solution to this defect, so Congress compelled the banks to bend the rules for the less credit-worthy. Back in 2008, during what became known as the Great Recession, Paul Gigot of the Wall Street Journal wrote "The Fanny Mae Gang" (paywall warning), in which he described the politics behind this process. Thomas Sowell, in The Vision of the Anointed, makes the compelling point that prior to the Community Reinvestment Act, minority homeowners had exactly the same foreclosure rate as the rest of the population. It could thus be concluded that underwriting was previously colorblind. The inevitable, though unintended, consequence of this political meddling was the collapse of an enormous credit bubble. Short sales and bank-owned properties flooded the market. And bankruptcies almost became normal. What a country!

Organic Produce: Not all that political, but a fair measure of gullibility and the absence of critical thought among its adherents. The theory behind the nutritional superiority of organic produce is that chemical growth enhancements such as fertilizers and pesticides are toxic to humans. How? Why? Bruce Ames, a biochemist at U.C. Berkeley, developed a test for minute traces of carcinogens in food sources. He also discovered that when insects bite a fruit or vegetable, the plant naturally produces alkaloid toxins to protect itself from further attacks. Nicotine is an example of one of these alkaloid toxins. Also, "organic" farming relies on animal manure instead of chemical fertilizers — and e. coli contaminations are a particularly common problem as a result. Might as well also touch on genetically modified produce. Almost all food is genetically modified — not necessarily in laboratories, but by centuries of selective breeding. For example, take a cabbage, or Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, or broccoli. They're all the same plant, just carefully cultivated variants of the original source.

Image via Pixabay.