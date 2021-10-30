I have never met or seen a climate change denier, but I have seen a lot of climate change liars spreading scary propaganda

It is sad that it seems every day we read another dire forecast from the UN, Kerry, Biden, the teenager Greta, or someone else on climate change, and right now is always the last chance to act. Every solution involves the government confiscating a huge amount of money from taxpayers and then the U.S transferring huge sums to other countries to resolve the problem. Every solution involves Americans giving up their freedom and way of life while destroying the oil industry.

What you don’t see in these dire forecasts are any scientific data from the last 150 years that directly links the US population, coal, and oil use to temperatures, sea levels or storm activity -- because there is none. Facts haven’t mattered for a long time when most of the media, government bureaucrats, Hollywood, and other Democrats are campaigning for their radical leftist agenda to destroy America.

Of course, China, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and other oil producing countries aren't required to destroy their countries like America. They are special. They promise they will act decades down the road even though we are told the threat is imminent and existential.

We have been hearing these dire, existential threat forecasts for decades and every time we only have a few years left to solve the problem. Forecasts say the icecaps will soon be gone and coastal cities will soon be under water. Such forecasts have been 100% wrong but none of that matters. They just repeat it over and over until the public, especially the children, are indoctrinated. Facts don’t matter.

The only forecasts that deviated from the mantra were in the 1970’s when somehow the Earth had cooled so much that much of the Earth was going to be destroyed, and billions would die soon, from the coming ice age. The fact that the Earth cooled for over thirty years while oil use, CO2, and the population were all rising rapidly shows factually there is no link, but to all the leftists pushing the agenda this scientific data makes no difference.

People who tell the truth that the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally are called climate change deniers to intentionally mislead the public and silence them. People who continually make false predictions are somehow called pro-science and truth-tellers. Maybe we should coin a term for people who continually repeat the same things, over and over again, no matter how wrong they are. We can call them “climate change liars”

Then, after most of the media repeats the same talking points endlessly, with no evidence, they take a push poll that shows the majority of the public believes the propaganda they have spread like manure. Then they use these polls to justify passing the massive slush funds for radical leftists. It is no different than spreading lies about Russian collusion or hiding Biden in the basement while pretending he was a moderate.

Majority in US concerned about climate, new poll finds About 6 out of 10 Americans also believe that the pace of global warming is speeding, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago. As Biden struggles to pass significant climate legislation at home ahead of next week’s U.N. climate summit, the new AP-NORC/EPIC poll also shows that 55% of Americans want Congress to pass a bill to ensure that more of the nation’s electricity comes from clean energy and less from climate-damaging coal and natural gas.

Considering all the dire forecasts on climate change, maybe some facts could lower the temperature.

Steven Koonin, a physicist at the Department of Energy in the Obama administration authored a book titled:

Somehow the book did not get much coverage even though the media continually reports on climate change.

It would be helpful if the media covered all sides of the climate issue.