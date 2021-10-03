How's that 'thorough' vetting of Afghan 'refugees' into the U.S. going, Joe?

Joe Biden, who abandoned hundreds of Americans in his disastrous Afghanistan pullout, ended up bringing in tens of thousands of random, unknown Afghans, later called "refugees," with no visas or vetting, into the U.S. instead.

But not to worry. Last August, he assured:

“Planes taking off from Kabul are not flying directly to the United States. They’re landing at U.S. military bases and transit centers around the world,” Biden said. “At these sites where they are landing, we are conducting thorough … security screening for everyone who is not a U.S. citizen or a lawful permanent resident. Anyone arriving in the United States will have undergone a background check.” “Once screened and cleared, we will welcome these Afghans who helped us in the war effort over the last 20 years to their new home in the United States of America. Because that is who we are, that is what America is,” Biden continued.

And now we see the result of all that vetting: Some 700 of them have wandered off the military bases where they were being housed for processing, according to Reuters. Nobody knows where they went.

Legal Insurrection, citing Jazz Shaw at Hot Air, points out that they gave up a lot of government benefits, such as jobs, housing, free cash, social services, visa service, medical care, English language lessons (all those "translators," you see), and more (Homeland Security has a goodie list), which was the penalty for walking off the base:

This is an astounding fact and a clear national security threat since it seems that the U.S. has no idea who these people are or where they are going. Or why. As Jazz Shaw notes over at Hot Air, they have every incentive to stay and be processed and handed a job, housing, medical care, cash, and a host of other taxpayer-funded goodies the Biden admin is lavishing on them at our expense. Also, while it doesn’t constitute definitive proof of anything, who just walks away from a secure place to stay with a roof over their head, free meals, and the promise of incoming cash assistance and other resources? Particularly considering the chaotic circumstances surrounding their departure from Afghanistan and the lack of time to make any arrangements in many cases, doesn’t that seem rather odd? According to one document that’s being given to all of the evacuees, once they leave the base they can not return. They will also not be eligible for help with their immigration paperwork, cash payments, and the other benefits being funded via the continuing resolution passed on Thursday night. That sounds like a lot to give up unless you’re really motivated to get away from the base and the federal officials there.

As the evacuation went on, there were reports at the time that many of those who got on were people who had previously failed vetting, the chaotic evacuation was their golden chance.

And there were reports that actual Taliban-linked individuals got on.

So what really happened with all that vaunted vetting? Well, to start, there were stray reports that some of the flights ended up being direct flights. But there were also a lot of intermediate stopovers in places like Qatar and Spain and Germany as Biden claimed. Even that's problematic, though. With conditions reportedly gross at least some of these way-stations, it's a sound bet that the vetting was skipped and many came to the U.S. quickly. They definitely came in a matter of days, after all that supposed vetting, filling up military bases because the influx was so high and the available housing was so low. CBS has a good report here. I wrote about the gross conditions here:

The other problem, according to a report by Axios, picked up by Breitbart, is that the refugees being taken to Doha for processing are being stuffed into horrendous conditions in refugee centers, with barf, diarrhea, rats, spilled liquids, trash, urine, and other plagues (imagine the flies) all around them in high desert heat.

Thorough vetting? Don't bet on it.

We already know what the vetting has been like based on two previously reported problems.

One, the measles:

WASHINGTON — Inbound flights of Afghan refugees to the United States will remain suspended for at least another week, a White House spokeswoman said Monday, after four cases of measles were discovered among recently arrived Afghans. The flights, which were first halted Friday, “will remain paused for at least 7 additional days,” deputy White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Boise, Idaho. A White House official later clarified this meant a week from Monday, not a week from last Friday.

The vaunted overseas vetting process somehow didn't catch that until the Afghan refugees were in the U.S. Thorough vetting abroad? You decide.

Two, the assaults. As AT deputy editor Andrea Widburg noted in this blog post here:

It's sickening, considering what Biden has brought to America, especially because the Afghans can freely walk off military bases and vanish into America. But why wait to vanish into America to assault women? Instead, a group allegedly attacked a female soldier on the base at Fort Bliss: The FBI is investigating the assault of a female Fort Bliss soldier by several male Afghan refugees at the Army's Doña Ana Complex camp where thousands are currently being housed, officials told ABC-7 on Friday. "We can confirm a female service member supporting Operation Allies Welcome reported being assaulted on Sept. 19 by a small group of male evacuees at the Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico," said Lt. Col. Allie Payne, director of Public Affairs for Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division.

So much for thorough vetting on that front, too.

Now they're wandering off base, to parts unknown, with no need for papers, government services, or Biden's goodie bag. Sound like a few might be terrorists? It's pretty much what a terrorist would do. And better still from a terrorist's point of view, there is no risk of deportation now.

I don't see any efforts by the FBI or U.S. Marshalls to take care of this matter, it's literally considered legal. But that kind of event cannot be good for the U.S. or its national security. And now that Joe Biden has vowed not to deport anyone, they can stay. Has Joe Biden imported in a terrorist cell to get ready for a new 9/11? We will probably find out the hard way and it's on Biden.

