GDP, and more: So much for the smug forecasts of experts

On August 25, the “experts” forecast third quarter GDP growth at 5.7%.

On Sept. 28, the “experts lowered the projected growth to 4%.

On Oct. 28, the first reading of third quarter GDP came out at ... 2%. The experts were so close.

While campaigning for Terry McAuliffe the other night, Joe Biden said the economy was doing great because of his policies and that the U.S. now has more jobs than before the pandemic.

It was trash. I would not say a decelerating economic growth from 6.7% is doing great and we have five million fewer jobs, not more jobs. ( I must have missed the fact checkers correcting this whopper).

Biden, his spokeswoman Jen Psaki, and others continue to intentionally lie that Biden’s great policies brought us out of a deep recession when the facts show that the recession ended nine months before he took office and the economy was growing rapidly at the end of President Trump's term.

Somehow the fact checkers don’t correct the misinformation, so the public learns the truth. The social media outlets also don’t block these known liars from their platforms.

It’s official: The COVID recession lasted just two months, the shortest in U.S. history. So much for experts.

And as long as we are on the topic of experts, does anyone believe that the CBO or anyone can score the Democrat bills coming up in Congress accurately for ten years, when experts missed projected economic growth by 3.7% only two months out? I am sure all variables will be accounted for accurately.

It is especially tough to score bills when they haven’t seen them yet. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has always had the view that Democrats should vote on bills before they see the contents, just like Obamacare. Most of the media don’t care about what is in the bills as they campaign for them and rip any Democrat that dares disagree. The public will probably never know all the details in the bill because transparency is the enemy when you are seeking to remake or destroy America.

Does anyone believe that bureaucrats, politicians, and other supposed “experts” can control the temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity 100 years out if they are allowed to destroy the tens of millions of jobs related to fossil fuels? Why would we trust their dire predictions now when previous ones have been 100% wrong? How many times have we been warned the last hundred years that the ice in the Arctic would soon be gone and coastal cities would disappear? Why would predictions today be any more accurate?

Isn’t it arrogant, naïve, or just plain ignorant to believe that humans can control the climate when it has always changed cyclically and naturally through billions of years, long before humans or fossil fuels could have had any influence?

Should we believe the same people who intentionally lied that we could keep our doctor, our health care plan, our premiums would go down substantially, and the deficit would be reduced if Obamacare passed to control a much bigger issue, the climate?

This week, the “expert” Dr. Deborah Birx, a former government public health bureaucrat emerged from a basement somewhere to blame Trump, without evidence, for all or nearly all deaths from COVID. Basically, she pulled that number out of her rear. She knew that, if she was trashing Trump, sycophants like CNN and USA Today would run the story as if it was true.

Trump was amazing: Supposedly, he didn’t care about COVID yet by the time he left office there were three vaccines to treat it, something Dr. Anthony Fauci and others said was impossible, sixteen million had already received the vaccine, including one million per day at the end of his term. These are other things Biden continues to lie about.

If we had real reporters at CNN and elsewhere, they would ask Birx a few questions such as:

Why have as many people died after Biden took office as during Trump’s year if all the mitigation factors prevented all deaths but 100,000?

Why did Dr. Fauci and others work so hard to discredit Trump, and Sen. Cotton, and others, who wanted to investigate the Wuhan Lab as the origin of the virus? Why was that called a conspiracy? Didn’t that delay a thorough investigation? Did it ever trouble you that U.S.taxpayer dollars made their way to the Wuhan lab which did gain of function research?

Are you as disgusted as PETA and others that U.S. taxpayer dollars were used to torture puppies and monkeys?

Why do you think CNN and other networks have ignored the torturing of animals since they all seem to care about animals and nature? Do you think they are trying to hide the truth from the public, so they still submit to the rules of the CDC, Fauci, and NIH?

Summary: Never trust self-proclaimed or described experts, the media, bureaucrats, or politicians when they make pronouncements or predictions. Most of the time the numbers are made up. Do your own research.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License