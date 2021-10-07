Fake News: 60 Minutes beclowns itself once again with Facebook 'whistleblower' hoax

Last Sunday, in its banner-head story, 60 Minutes featured a so-called Facebook "whistleblower" who quit her job amid claims that the social media giant didn't censor enough.

Sounding all Walter Cronkite-y and serious, Scott Pelley began the segment with this:

Her name is Francis Haugen, that is a fact that Facebook has been anxious to know since last month when an anonymous former employee filed complaints with federal law enforcement. The complaints say Facebook’s own research shows that it amplifies hate, misinformation and political unrest, but the company hides what it knows. One complaint alleges that Facebook’s Instagram harms teenage girls. What makes Haugen’s complaints unprecedented is the trove of private Facebook research she took when she quit in May. The documents appeared first last month in The Wall Street Journal, but tonight Francis Haugen is revealing her identity to explain why she became the Facebook whistleblower.

A day or two afterward, Haugen testified for the Senate:

I used to work at Facebook. I joined Facebook because I think Facebook has the potential to bring out the best in us. But I’m here today because I believe Facebook’s products, harm children, stoke division, and weaken our democracy. The company’s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but won’t make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people. Congressional action is needed. They won’t solve this crisis without your help.

I had a funny feeling about her so-called whistleblowing credentials, right from the very beginning, given that she was talking about her concern for Burma rather than the censorship going on in the U.S. against mostly conservatives. Nobody cares about Burma over here, not in great numbers, and 60 Minutes is unlikely to do such a report if the only thing going on in this story is Burma ethnic hatred. Here's my immediate response to 60 Minutes:

It was an interesting but incomplete report. She sounded like a frustrated censor, unable to shut down enough conservatives. What did she mean by 'safe'? Is there no reason ever to be angry? Why did you bring up Burma when the burning issue is election fraud and covid fraud? — Monica Showalter (@mmshowalter1) October 4, 2021

I was suspicious of other stuff in that report, too...

This is old news, reported months ago. https://t.co/4meCtQmI4a

— Monica Showalter (@mmshowalter1) October 5, 2021

Others started voicing concerns, such as this MSNBC contributor whom I replied to:

I found the whole thing a little funny, too. She seemed to be upset that Facebook doesn't censor enough. https://t.co/GQvQKYYbtD

— Monica Showalter (@mmshowalter1) October 5, 2021

What she was saying about negativity reinforced at Facebook wasn't even true, making her claims curiouser still:

Here's screenshots of a few of the highest-performing recent posts on both of those pages, where Love is the most dominant reaction after Likes. pic.twitter.com/hWeMCO6Po2 — Max Woolf (@minimaxir) October 6, 2021

After that the damn broke through:

From 60 Minutes to first tweet to verified on Twitter to Capitol Hill in 72 hours.



Seems legit https://t.co/8x0mSZfVZt — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 5, 2021

Trying to remember the last time a “whistleblower” went public with a PR firm, press email contact, full legal team and Senate appearance. https://t.co/ZMYKpsVFE5

— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 6, 2021 On '60 Minutes' one day and two days later already testifying in Congress?



I don't really much care for Facebook, but orchestrated much?



Who organized this and what's their agenda? https://t.co/Jo2QMvnWP9 — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) October 5, 2021

'Whistleblower' who works for Facebook previously donated to left-wing extremists, AOChttps://t.co/bSm4jdRCqd — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 5, 2021

The Federalist noted that she herself was on the Facebook team that nakedly censored the New York Post scoop about Hunter Biden's seamy emails left on his abandoned laptop computer in order to swing the 2020 election. Facebook admitted that that was a mistake, well after election time, chuckle, chuckle. That unprecedented censorship of America's oldest major newspaper certainly served the Democrats at election time, and surprise, surprise, she's a campaign donor.

What we have is evidence of packaging, the kind an expensive public relations firm does -- and sure enough, Haugen's is Jen Psaki's old firm, fully in bed with Democrats and their agenda. 60 Minutes let its storied name become a bit player in this hidden Leftist Juggernaut of the Democrats by buying into the packaging instead of doing its own reporting.

Had they done so, they could have asked her if she was part of a Democrat machine project, and whether she had a job lined up at some Democrat-linked consultancy, lobbying shop, or white-shoe law firm after she stole Facebook's documents, and who knows how many others this phony whistleblowing caper. Maybe it doesn't matter given that Facebook in fact is a revolving door for Democrats as they move in and out of office. But 60 Minutes didn't ask because they were carrying Democrat water, and not for the first time.

Now that the schtick has been exposed, the end game has been speculated upon by thoughtful minds such as these:

Democrats are explicitly avoiding the question of what sort of regulation would curb the purported harms Haugen jabbers about. They are instead proposing new agencies to sit atop Facebook and dictate terms. That's the entire goal.

— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 6, 2021

The power amassed by Facebook and Google is wildly excessive, illegal under anti-trust laws, and dangerous for democracy.



But that's not the problem Democrats and media have with FB. They have only one goal: to force FB to censor more content that they dislike politically: https://t.co/j9q10NS0fH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 5, 2021

It's speculation of course, but one thing that isn't speculation is that 60 Minutes carried water for the Democrats, same as they have according to their pattern.

They did gotcha interviews with President Trump as I noted here, and failed miserably to give President Trump credit when serious news reporting would warrant it.

They did gushy softball interviews, some really embarrassing ones, with President Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Vice President Kamala Harris, here, here, and here.

More to the point, they've been involved in phony Democrat 'orchestrations,' all of which were directed by 'strategic communications' firms attempting to influence the public to their gamy point of view, and all of them falling flat when they were found out:

These include:

Nonsense about Russian hackers influencing the U.S. 2016 election with their piddly propaganda operation, a Democrat-invented narrative. The story fell apart.

The Stormy Daniels imbroglio, with gushy coverage of Daniels as an abused but plucky woman victimized by Trump. That narrative also fell apart, particularly when Daniels trashed her own credibility with inconsistencies in her story.

The Epstein suicide story, which was focused almost exclusively on Prince Andrew, an insignificant overseas royal, not Bill Clinton, who was Epstein's close associate. The objective of course, was to lay the groundwork to Get Trump in this, but media and public relations firm interest faded when it turns out nothing was there. Another flop.

A colossal garbage narrative about President Trump's COVID management, blaming him for an absence of PPE during the early part of the COVID crisis last year, when the actual blame went squarely to President Obama for not replenishing supplies, and even moreso to disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who along with four other fellow Democrat governors, seeded nursing homes with COVID patients, while ignoring the hospital ships President Trump sent to them at record speed to help them protect their vulnerable from contagion. They were in on that, too and their claim fell apart.

There are more incident of carrying water for Democrats, and now we have this instance. They're not a news agency, they're a water carrier for Democrat narrative orchestrations. And all they ever do is get found out. This is embarrassing to be caught this many times in the same seamy game over and over and over. Do they have any pride? They've got egg all over their faces with this Facebook caper, once again.

