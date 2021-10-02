Dumbing down… and rising up?

There is no question, that, taken as a whole, our society is getting dumber. Recent IQ measurements support that assertion. It is a remarkably damning indictment of our public school system and current culture that the more years of schooling one has and the more information we have access to, the less actual knowledge and wisdom one tends to possess. To paraphrase something Mark Steyn once observed, eighth grade Americans built the most successful country the world has ever known, and eighteenth grade Americans may well destroy it.

The Founders were worried about “The tyranny of the majority.” Yet today the majority is allowing tyranny by the minority/minorities. Any tyranny is bad, but this is doubly so…and bizarre.

Today’s elites purport to believe in “gender fluidity,” as if one could routinely swap out one’s own gametes and genitalia with a blink and a nod, perhaps in “I Dream of Jeannie” fashion.

Leftists today have been quite successful in indoctrinating young people into believing that capitalism is designed to benefit the “1%” while screwing the middle class, minorities and the marginalized. In actuality, as Alexander Hamilton (ironically perhaps the left’s most favorably viewed Founder at the moment) averred, a capitalist economy is best as it “makes it as easy as possible for as many people as possible to be as prosperous as possible.” Therefore, capitalism didn’t encourage slavery, it was the antidote to slavery, the best way to see to its elimination. And, sure enough, the United States soon had a burgeoning and comparatively wealthy middle class, larger than that of any other nation.

Many progressives today demean the Constitution, while may others believe it is simply a “living document” that can be changed willy-nilly as they see fit. What isn’t well known is that, prior to the Founders establishing the Constitution, no country ever had one. Incredibly, in only four pages of parchment and 4,543 words, they built the framework for the freest and most successful country in the history of the world. This once-hallowed document codified their belief that governments were instituted among men to protect individual’s freedoms, not limit or abolish them.

Progressives often note that the one thing they like about the Constitution and the Bill of Rights is that they mandate the “separation of church and state.” Yet the phrase is not in either and the Founders all believed that religion was critically important to the long-term success of a democratic republic such as ours. And, oddly enough, progressives don’t really believe in the separation of church and state, quite the opposite. They believe in the merging of church and state. They believe the state is the church and should be worshipped as such. Moreover, whereas Christianity is now often reviled, other religions are tolerated and even welcomed in our most progressive government-run schools. In California, for example, schoolkids were urged to pray—and chant—to Aztec gods.

Meanwhile, reports claim, progressives are raging at Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, calling them “enemies of democracy” for not blindly, robotically going along with the Biden administration’s radical agenda and $3.5 trillion “infrastructure”/reconciliation bill. Yes, unless every congressperson votes in absolute lockstep with that of everyone else in his or her party, no matter the consequences for the nation and people they supposedly serve, democracy is doomed. So, only by making certain our representatives vote like the Supreme Soviet did, can we ensure the continuation of our free democratic republic? WTF?

“Dr.” Ghazaleh Moayedi, a board-certified ob-gyn, recently said during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing, that abortion is “freedom,” a “blessing,” and an “act of love.” Yes, and the Holocaust was a “blessing” to the Germans, an “act of love” because Jews were considered a burden by the Nazis, who were only trying to enhance their own “freedom.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass) claimed during that same hearing that abortion bans are grounded “in patriarchy and white supremacy.” This is exactly, 180 degrees the opposite of reality. Planned Parenthood, America’s largest abortion provider, was founded by a woman named Margaret Sanger, a proponent of eugenics who once admitted: “We don’t want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the negro population.” Probably not. So just blame it all on Trump. Almost 80 percent of Planned Parenthood clinics are located in Black and Hispanic communities. Coincidence?

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that Republicans fail to "respect the rule of law" (even as she vowed she would "absolutely" eliminate the filibuster). Hillary says Republicans fail to "respect the rule of law?" A Clinton says this? Despite the Whitewater scandal, the false FISA document employed to take out Trump, and the numerous unaccountable deaths of close associates who could have testified against them, etc., etc. This is akin to Al Capone complaining that Eliot Ness didn’t respect the rule of law, or Joseph Stalin or Heinrich Himmler grousing about their political opponents’ lack of respect for due process. Incredible.

Louisiana’s largest hospital system will soon impose a fee on employees if their spouse is unvaccinated. What about if an employee’s spouse doesn’t abort their baby, eats meat, is a global warming “denier,” or worse, a Republican? Shouldn’t any or all of those trigger a fine, too? Termination?

In the first paragraph of this article, I noted that our IQs are falling. The sperm counts of men from Western countries are, too. Rapidly and dramatically. It is no wonder, given the wokeist agenda being foisted upon us. Any man who knows who he is, acts with confidence, and professes to be a patriot and a lover of traditional values is summarily branded a “domestic terrorist” and/or an example of “toxic masculinity.” Better and safer to profess a love of gender fluidity, butterflies, and quiche.

Can anything reverse Western nations’ precipitous downfall?

Maybe. If enough men stood up to their governments’ overreach and said, “F*ck you!”

Perhaps then our sperm counts would rise again, too, in concert with our nations’ prospects.

Graphic credit: Symbolon, IT CCBY