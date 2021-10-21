Did Kamala Harris break the law as she campaigned for Terry McAuliffe?

Few may have recognized this, but the Harris-Biden administration has achieved that which is considered almost impossible in current times: the seemingly unattainable feat of consistency.

Unfortunately for America, this happens to be the kind of consistency that is most undesired.

On any given day since Jan. 20, 2021, the Harris-Biden administration has been breaching unchartered terrain with either their display of incompetence or their disregard for the Constitution, or their proclivity towards authoritarianism. On certain days, they multi-task and manage all of them simultaneously.

Their mismanagement has resulted in a supply chain crisis, the first of its scale in the history of America. Their mismanagement of the economy has led to record inflation. Their mismanagement of the border has led to one of the worst influxes of illegal immigrants. The hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan left that country more volatile than an overturned bee-hive.

They are attempting to criminalize dissent. They intend to brand their opponents as domestic terrorists. They want to mandate vaccines and masks in both the public and private sectors. They want to snoop on bank accounts.

However complacency hasn’t struck them in this arena, they are determined to sink much deeper, breaking news laws as they do so.

The most recent on their dubious record of shame is in Virginia where more than 300 Black churches across that state will be subjected to a video address with Kamala Harris. This is to occur between Oct. 17 and Nov. 2 which is election day.

The video will be broadcast during morning services, the goal obviously is to urge people to vote for Terry McAuliffe for governor, who has been slipping in the polls. This is part of McAuliffe's religiously-oriented "Souls to the Polls" initiative, which will be hosted weekly and is intended to encourage residents to vote on Sundays

In the video, that was first obtained by the current White House’s PR agency CNN, Harris claimed that her time growing up in Oakland's 23rd Avenue Church of God taught her it was a "sacred responsibility" to "lift up the voices of our community."

"I believe that my friend Terry McAuliffe is the leader Virginia needs at this moment," says Harris, before praising McAuliffe's "long track record of getting things done for the people of Virginia." Harris pleads with viewers to vote following church service.

Kamala Harris unknowingly achieved another seemingly impossible feat of making Hillary Clinton sounds like a nightingale. One can only empathize and commiserate with the pious congregants who suffered and will have to suffer the misfortune of watching this address till election day.

After great anguish owing to COVID-19, the inflation, and various other crises thanks to the Harris-Biden administration, the good people of Virginia do not deserve this assault on their senses. A place of worship is where people usually go to seek solace and not be subjected to irksome political speeches.

Beyond the matter of good taste, delivering political messages in places of worship is against the law, the IRS clearly states the following:

Currently, the law prohibits political campaign activity by charities and churches by defining a 501(c)(3) organization as one ‘which does not participate in, or intervene in (including the publishing or distributing of statements), any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for public office

The Secular Coalition for America, an advocacy lobbying group for atheists, humanists, agnostics, free thinkers, and other secular Americans, a group that usually stands with the Democrats, slammed this move.

They tweeted their objection from the organization’s official Twitter account “Using religious institutions for politicking is not new nor is it a feature of a single party or theology. It is a bipartisan problem that’s been frequent during the VA gubernatorial campaign,”

Most importantly this act is blatantly against the principles of the founding of the U.S. which requires a “wall of separation between the church and state.”

The question once again remains, will any of these offenders face punitive action?

Will the churches be compelled to stop the broadcast of the video?

We know the answer to that!

The fault here lies in three distinct directions.

Firstly, compromised institutions that function to defend the monopoly of the Democrat establishment in Washington instead of functioning as watchdogs.

Secondly, the mainstream media that functions as a department of the Democrat party instead of reporting facts and keeping everybody in Washington in check.

Thirdly, the Republican party that lacks the courage and the tenacity to take on the Democrat establishment in Washington. The GOP may be hollow from within owing to members such as Liz Cheney who are more than pleased to work as minions of the Democrats.

We have seen this happen over and over again, a blatant dual standard in the deliverance of justice.

Regular, decent, and hardworking people could be rendered unemployed for refusing to take a vaccine, could be punished for not wearing a mask, and could end up in jail for protesting in Washington.

However, supporters of the causes advocated by the Democrat establishment can do as they please. They can riot and loot under the umbrella of BLM but will be bailed out by Hollywood stars. They can conduct political meetings in places of worship.

Legal egalitarianism that causes all citizens to be equal before the law is a fundamental tenet of any functioning democracy.

When that essential principle begins to fail and the law is selective applied, it is time to worry.

Image: Thomas Nast, Library of Congress, via Picryl / no known restrictions