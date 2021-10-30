Democrats want another shot at forcing enactment of the feminist wish-list 'Equal Rights Amendment'

The 1931 Frankenstein movie cemented the monster firmly into American culture. The original had many sequels using the same monster, including Bride of Frankenstein, but the one that should have ended the sequels was the 1948 comedy Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein. However, new modernized versions have been released in one variation or another in almost every year since then.

Now it appears that the Democrats are about to attempt the resurrection of a different, but even more frightening Frankenstein-type monster. This one is a postmodern gender-fluid monster the left will never let stay dead. On October 21, Victoria Cobb, president of the Family Foundation of Virginia, emailed the following warning about the Dems' plans to release their monster sequel:

Halloween must be right around the corner because progressives in Washington, D.C. are trying to reanimate, by any means possible, the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). Just this morning [October 21, 2021], the House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a hearing on the ERA. Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA) opened by arguing that since the Constitutionally-required 38 states (75%) have ratified, at one time or another, the ERA, then it should currently be part of the Constitution. Never mind that when the Senate approved the ERA in 1972, it gave states a deadline of 10 years to ratify, and only 35 had done so by the deadline. Never mind that even before the 1982 deadline hit, five states voted to rescind their ratification. So when Virginia's General Assembly, over intense opposition from The Family Foundation, voted to become the 38th state to ever ratify the ERA, those five rescissions only effectively made it the 33rd state to approve ratification. (And just a few months ago, North Dakota became the sixth state to rescind its ERA ratification.) Our very own [Virginia] attorney general, Mark Herring, has been front and center as one of three attorneys general (along with Illinois and Nevada) fighting in the courts to get the ERA ratified. Herring calls his work to get the ERA in the Constitution "one of my greatest honors as Virginia AG. We encourage you to reach out and remind your member of Congress, especially if he or she is currently disposed to supporting the ERA, that far from helping Virginia women, the ERA would effectively: · Guarantee that women would be subject to military conscription and combat roles (a change that Congress is actively considering now) · Invalidate alimony protections · Eliminate the disposition toward women in maintaining custody of their children in divorce proceedings · Accelerate the elimination of separate men's and women's public restrooms.

In January 2020, when the Democrat majorities first took total control and turned Virginia blue, one of their first priorities was to have Virginia become the 38th state to "ratify" the then long dead and buried ERA. Never mind that several states had withdrawn their earlier ratification both prior and since then, so Virginia's effort was good only for virtue-signaling to the Democrats' leftist base. Nonetheless, after Virginia's vote to ratify, the first openly transgender person to be elected to the Virginia General Assembly was so excited that he got the first 24 words of the ERA tattooed on his left arm — in blue ink, of course. At the same time, Virginia attorney general Mark R. Herring (D) promised his full support to force it into the U.S. Constitution.

Although Virginia's 2020 ERA plan fizzled out, it is back again. This potentially disastrous sequel is neither harmless nor funny like the 1948 movie featuring the original Frankenstein's monster. This time, thanks to Victoria Cobb's tireless organization, we have proof that Herring and other Dems are trying to bring it back to life once again by any means necessary.

Herring is up for re-election, and, fortunately, this time he faces Jason Miyares (R), an experienced, solid law and order candidate. In addition, the damage to public education from the left's obsessive woke gender and race-baiting ideology has been exposed nationwide thanks in large part to the concerned parents in Loudoun County in what was solidly left-leaning northern VA.

Virginia GOP voter turnout on November 2 is critical for halting production on the left's next sequel.

Image: Famartin via Wikimedia Commons.