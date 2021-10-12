Democrats surprised that the GOP is acting like a majority in Texas

Down in Texas, we are talking about A&M defeating # 1 Alabama, and redistricting. The first one is easy but the second one is a bit controversial.

The Texas "maps" came out and apparently will survive the partisan grenades. Why? The proposed maps protect incumbents, as we saw in the Texas Tribune:

The Texas Senate approved a map Friday that would largely protect incumbents in Congress while reducing the number of districts in which Black and Hispanic residents make up the majority of eligible voters -- stymieing the growth of the state’s Democratic Party representation in Washington, D.C. The congressional map is focused more on protecting incumbents than on growing the power of the dominant Republican Party in the state by flipping districts from blue to red. But the map, proposed by GOP state Sen. Joan Huffman of Houston, helps Republicans by increasing the number of districts that would have voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election and decreasing those that would have gone for Joe Biden. In anticipation of federal challenges to the map, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican who presides over the Senate, said in a statement Friday that the proposal approved by the chamber was “legal and fair” and represented a “commitment to making sure every Texan’s voice is heard in Washington, D.C.”

As expected, the Democrats are playing the victim and the race card. In fact, they don't have a map or "vote reform law" problem. What they have is a message problem, specially when they get out to the suburbs and rural areas.

Once upon a time, in 1984 when I moved to Texas, the Democrat Party competed rather well across the state. Then their message changed, from gun control to just about everything else. Texas was the state that businessman and candidate for U.S. Senate George H.W. Bush lost in 1964 and 1970. His son, George W. Bush, was elected and reelected in landslides for governor in 1994 and 1998.

