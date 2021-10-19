Chicago Mayor says police union is trying to ‘induce an insurrection’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightweight Lightfoot recently said the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police were trying to “induce an insurrection” by pushing back against vaccine mandates.

Au contraire. It is Mayor Lightfoot that is trying to subvert the Constitution, take away personal autonomy and—ironically-- institute a police state.

Mayor Lightfoot's Halloween costume last year. (YouTube screengrab croppped)

Tyrannical Democrats—and there don’t appear to be many that don’t fit that description today—are now accusing any group of people standing up for their inherent rights of fomenting an “insurrection.” A few hundred people walking through the Capitol wearing MAGA hats or Viking horns? Insurrection! A handful of parents vociferously disagreeing with a school board’s attempt to shamelessly indoctrinate their kids? Insurrection! A union of public safety officers publicly stating that they own their own bodies? Insurrection! Forget to put your car license tabs on by the expiration date? Insurrection!

For the same reasons, Democrats and their media sycophants now label anything with which they disagree “misinformation.”

This is the most dangerous time in American history since the Civil War. Back then, Democrats desperately wanted to keep the institution of slavery. Today, they desperately want to enslave anyone, of any color, that believes in the primacy of inherent individual rights and the concept of limited government of, by, and for the people. That is why they mask us up, lock us down and threaten us with fines and job loss if we don’t wish to be injected with an unvetted foreign substance as if we were so many livestock.

It is time—well past time— for Americans to reassert their birthrights. It is time—well past time—for us to remember the words of arguably the greatest political document and proclamation in human history and to once again declare:

“We are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

That isn’t insurrection, it is reclamation.

Governments exist to secure our natural rights, not take them away. Their only just powers are derived solely from the consent of the governed.

If we don’t now insist on that-- if we back down-- we may as well all chain ourselves to our beds or give ourselves up for medical experiments.

We don’t need to declare independence from Thomas Jefferson and the Founding Fathers, but from the likes of Lori Lightfoot—and unelected would-be tyrants like Dr. Fauci and the countless, faceless hordes of Deep State bureaucrats residing in The Swamp.