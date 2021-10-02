Biden's militarized executive agencies

The Obama-Biden administration stockpiled an arsenal of high-powered weapons in the Executive Branch based on the vision of a civilian national security force. The stockpile can outfit an army. The Biden regime controls the trigger to the arsenal.

"We cannot continue to rely on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives we've set. We've got to have a civilian national security force that's just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded," Obama said on July 2, 2008.

Non-profit OpentheBooks released a comprehensive oversight report earlier this year titled "The Militarization of The U.S. Executive Agencies" (here). The report estimated "that there are now more federal officers with firearm authority (200,000+) than U.S. Marines (186,000)." It's the fulfillment of Obama's well funded prophecy.

There is clearly no legal authority, requirement, or reason for general administrative agencies, like the Internal Revenue Service, whose power is limited to implementing laws, to have weapons. Biden plans on expanding the IRS by 87,000 workers. Will their audit training include marksmanship?

Accountability isn't a strength of the federal government. The Pentagon never passed its 2017 audit, nor could the Department of Defense document $22 trillion in expenditures. Not a vote of confidence when it comes to the executive agencies protecting the decentralized stockpiles of firearms and ammunition. Weapons could easily fall into the hands of vigilantes like Antifa. Given the Biden administration's top-down revolution, it is not unthinkable for agencies to intimidate citizens in gun-toting confrontations, conduct government purges, or supply military-grade weapons to a civilian national security force (paramilitary).

Biden's "Minority Report"

Life imitates art. The Biden administration has installed Homeland Security's pre-crime unit, using a Nazi-like emergency decree, which focuses on perceived white domestic extremism. The program identifies individuals at risk of radicalizing to commit violence and uses crisis intervention teams. Big Brother is counting on the "If You See Something, Say Something®" campaign to report on fellow citizens to the inter-agency Suspicious Activity Reporting (SAR) database.

An overreach further consolidating the Executive Branch's power, supported by these well armed executive agencies, will use intimidation and coercion to criminalize lawful dissent and destroy the First Amendment. This strategy follows Mao Tse-tung's philosophy: "political power grows out of the barrel of a gun."

Homeland Security's charter is to "secure U.S. borders and approaches." The agency has inverted the mission, targeting U.S. citizens as the threat while leaving the southern border wide open to cartels, criminals, and terrorists.

Biden's Unilateral Gun Control

The Biden administration wants a government-accessible database to trace lawful transfers or sold firearms. Also, part of the plan is to target owners with assault weapons and guns with high-capacity magazines with a buyback program. Owners would have two options: sell the firearms to the government, or register them under the National Firearms Act. Put simply, it's a national gun registry, paving the way for future seizures of lawfully owned guns.

The Biden plan would require gun-owners to safely store their weapons in their homes and possibly authorize government access to citizens' homes to assess noncompliance.

Another ploy is promoting "red flag" state laws allowing enforcement officials to remove an individual's access to firearms during a personal crisis or what appears to present danger to himself or others. Take away the guns, possibly under pretenses, and eliminate due process.

The usurper-in-chief has issued 63 executive orders at a record pace, riding roughshod over Congress's constitutional authority and our civil liberties. Look for Biden to issue executive orders on gun control.

Australia, the Poster Child for Gun Control

In 1996, Australia passed the National Firearms Agreement with a mandatory buyback program, prohibition of automatic and semi-automatic rifles and pump-action shotguns, rigid licensing requirements, and a firearms registry. Data show that the law did not decrease violent crime; in fact, violent crime went up.

Australia was founded in the late 1700s as a British penal colony. The country is returning to its roots, becoming a police state with the world's most oppressive COVID-19 lockdowns in some of its states. Gun control worked, indeed — not by tackling a criminal problem, but by controlling the citizens.

Fox commentator Tucker Carlson points out, "It's not about guns; it's about who runs the country." That's a game plan that worked well for tyrants Hitler, Mao, Pol Pot, and Stalin, but not so well for over 100 million genocide victims. The 2nd Amendment is the bulkhead to prevent despotism.

Robert A. Bishop is a retired corporate CPA.

Image via Pxhere.