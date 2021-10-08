Biden falsely claims vaccinated people can’t spread Covid in Illinois speech promoting vax mandates

President Biden spread what the social media giants like to call “harmful misinformation” when censoring conservatives. In the case of Biden’s speech yesterday on Elk Grove Village, a Chicago suburb, the misinformation was downright dangerous, encouraging people to engage in hazardous conduct that could result in catching Covid. As many on the left believe that Covid is a virtual death sentence despite a 99.5% recovery rate, the lack of a hysterical response from social media labeling this “harmful misinformation” is a notable example of partisan application of the rules they claim they follow.

Biden was in Illinois campaigning for private employers to fire people who don’t get vaccinated. In the course of doing so, he claimed that vaccinated people can’t spread the virus, a total lie. Here is a tweet, so far unmolested by Jack Dorse’s minions, containing a clip of him making this false claim (at about the one minute mark), along with a transcript:

President Biden on enacting vaccine mandates: "We're making sure healthcare workers are vaccinated because if you seek care at a healthcare facility, you should have the certainty that the people providing that care are protected from COVID and cannot spread it to you." pic.twitter.com/eiS2nQM4QA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 7, 2021

As ZeroHedge points out:

Biden's latest false statement comes one week after his own CDC director Rochelle Walensky said that vaccines "can't prevent transmission." "Our vaccines are working exceptionally well. They continue to work well for Delta with regard to severe illness and death - they prevent it, but what they can't do anymore is prevent transmission ," she told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "So if you’re going home to someone who is not vaccinated…I would suggest you wear a mask in public indoor settings," she continued. [bolding in original]

Biden’s mental decline was on display, too, of course. Dan Bongino highlighted about a minute of it during which he repeatedly stumbles trying to read his teleprompter:

So, Joe Biden's speech went well. pic.twitter.com/1eZpxYMceV — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) October 7, 2021

Biden crowed about getting people fired for refusing an experimental gene therapy that has not been fully tested, whose long-term side effects are unknown:

BIDEN: "When you see headlines and reports of mass firings, and hundreds of people losing their jobs, look at the bigger story...United went from 59% of their employees [vaccinated] to 99%..." pic.twitter.com/nOAKjLkfVM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 7, 2021

Many wags on Twitter wondered about the math:

I might be missing something but I don't remember seeing that united fired 40% of their employees. — Nick Czernel (@Nick_Czernel) October 8, 2021

Who is/are the 1% that don’t have to get the vax? — Cole Dial (@ColeDial) October 8, 2021

