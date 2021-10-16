Backfire: Bernie Sanders attacked Joe Manchin in pages of West Virginia paper, and was in for a surprise

Does Bernie Sanders have any common sense at all?

Get a load of what he tried to do, which didn't quite work out the way he thought it would work out.

According to the Daily Wire:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called out Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in an op-ed published in West Virginia’s Charleston Gazette Mail on Friday afternoon over his opposition to passing Democrat President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion social spending bill. The nearly 1,000-word op-ed championed the social causes in the bill, promising to take on the “greed” of others and making sure that everyone pays “their fair share of taxes.” Sanders has tried to argue that it is wrong that Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) are opposing Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, writing, “2 senators cannot be allowed to defeat what 48 senators and 210 House members want.”

Which is pretty standard Joe Biden party-line argument about "the rich." He didn't explain why $600 bank transactions from all those supposed billionaires out there needed to be inspected by the IRS, which is included in the bill he himself wrote. He did throw in his own Sanders fillup about 48 senators somehow being entitled to whatever they want as a "majority" forgetting the sad fact that they aren't a majority. But that's Bernie for you.

What he hadn't counted on is that Joe Manchin would bite back, and in the most appeal-to-the-local-voters way possible:

“This isn’t the first time an out-of-stater has tried to tell West Virginians what is best for them despite having no relationship to our state,” Manchin wrote. “Millions of jobs are open, supply chains are strained and unavoidable inflation taxes are draining workers’ hard-earned wages as the price of gasoline and groceries continues to climb.” “Senator Sanders’ answer is to throw more money on an already overheated economy while 52 other Senators have grave concerns about this approach,” Manchin continued. “To be clear, again, Congress should proceed with caution on any additional spending and I will not vote for a reckless expansion of government programs. No op-ed from a self-declared Independent socialist is going to change that.”

That's red meat to West Virginians, who live in a state that has always been looked down on by well-heeled Easterners and other elites. "Do they wear shoes?" "Do they have dentists?" are the kinds of insults hurled by that bunch when they don't want something for them. Never mind that West Virginia is a beautiful state that has been praised by major singers in the past such as John Denver ("Almost Heaven") and Joni Mitchell ("Morgantown"). One of our most popular American Thinker contributors, the late and much-missed Lloyd Marcus, was a resident of Paw Paw, West Virginia, and wrote a lovely essay about his state here, and created a video here.

None of that matters to the elites that Bernie Sanders leads -- the elites have always looked down on the state and Joe Manchin -- and his voters -- obviously know it. It's obvious in Manchin's response.

What it tells us is that Bernie Sanders doesn't know a thing about West Virginia, the state Manchin represents, and why its voters demand and expect certain things of Manchin. Manchin does, of course, his Senate seat could be on the line. He knows he has to go with what voters want. It's always a bad idea for outsiders to horn in on other states' affairs during any sort of vote that involves popular public sentiment (remember how Ohio voters reacted when Europeans started sending them letters to vote for John Kerry over George Bush in 2004 -- they voted the other way). It tends to make voters dig in in their positions, not persuade, and Bernie is old enough and ensconced in politics long enough that he ought to have known that.

The Bernie bid to mau-mau Manchin into voting for the $3.5 trillion porkulus "reconciliation" bill is part of a Democrat effort to browbeat dissidents into submission to the big government behemoth that Democrats crave. Earlier on, they tried to send activists to harass Manchin on his personal boat in West Virginia, which serves as his home, while at the same time they sent an illegal alien in with a rolling camera to film the other dissident, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema going to the bathroom in Arizona. Both sets of disgusting tactics seem to have made the senators more determined than ever to resist signing on to the bill. Now that Joe Manchin has delivered his smackdown to Bernie, one can only suspect that the move is backfiring even more.

Democrats don't seem to know how to persuade anyone who might help them, do they?

Image: Screen shot from video posted by The Guardian, via YouTube

