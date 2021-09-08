Widespread 'f--- Joe Biden' chants are a warning to politicians and the media

Over the weekend, at least four college football stadia echoed with chants of "f--- Joe Biden," and the practice already has spread to concerts and other mass gatherings. Twitchy has collected a number of tweets demonstrating this trend that should worry Democrats and the media that do their best to pretend the Republic is not in peril with a senile old corruptocrat in charge:

FUCK JOE BIDEN chant 🗣 at the first Coastal Carolina football game@OldRowCcu pic.twitter.com/D4dwxs2sEE — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 3, 2021

Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, this time at the Virginia Tech game



ITS NOW A MOVEMENT 🚨🚨🚨 @OldRowHokies pic.twitter.com/CD4ObCqTaK — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 4, 2021

A third FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant from this weekend 😂😂😂 this time at Auburn @OldrowAuburn pic.twitter.com/mBGA64FUwA — Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 4, 2021

A fourth “Fuck Joe Biden” chant at @OldRowAggies! pic.twitter.com/o3lgm3MHwx — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 5, 2021

Not just at the games:

Best part of the @gioandtheguns concert was when everyone started chanting fuck Joe Biden 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/H4GLNmIER3 — Emily Foley (Hamlin) (@EmFoley1) September 5, 2021

This phenomenon is likely to escalate, as people fed up with the media ignoring their passionately held feelings and beliefs (rage over abandoning Americans in Afghanistan, vaccine mandates, and many other issues) and elites treating them like ignorant rubes. It all has a Cold War Soviet Bloc feel to it — masses alienated from their political leadership, their grievances either ignored or ridiculed, resisting in places and ways where they cannot be retaliated against.

"FJB" grafitti appearing all over the place would be a logical next step.

Image credit: Twitter video screen grab.