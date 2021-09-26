What should we make of the 2020 election audit in Arizona?

Of course, President Trump had to lose. He was an existential threat to the entire liberal project. In retrospect, Trump's four years set our betters on their ears.

Trump's trade and immigration policies didn't result in a global economic meltdown — as the experts on both sides of the aisle forecast. Instead, they helped reduce American unemployed, especially among minorities, to record levels.

Trump's energy policies didn't usher in an environmental Armageddon. Instead of the Green New Deal, Trump's energy deal contributed to lower energy costs and, thus, higher disposable income for our country's lowest earners, motivating the Saudis to considering selling Saudi Aramco, the key source of the kingdom's wealth.

Trump's foreign policy didn't bring war. Instead, North Korea realized it had options. Terrorists were terrified. And, perhaps most unbelievable, peace broke out in the Middle East.

Our betters, the establishment, the leaders in both parties have told us for decades that none of this was possible. To even a casual observer, it must have looked as though the wrong the folks had been in charge. So Trump had to be dispatched.

That brings us to the Maricopa County election audit. Clearly, thousands of illegal votes were counted correctly. The "leaked" lead story — GOP audit shows Biden wins. The establishment, or uniparty, looks to have had its hands all over the presentation of the data. This "leak" on Citizen Free Press shows at least 42,727 votes (categories 1–3) that look traceable to mail-in fraud.

This meshes nicely with Time Magazine's admission that there had been a "conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes" between business and labor — code for Republicans and Democrats.

They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time.

A key piece of the data is currently missing: how many of the votes in the top three categories went to each candidate? Let's talk about how many of 23,344 ballots sent in from the wrong address went for Biden and how many for Trump. Remember, this report came from Republicans.

Meanwhile, Gateway Pundit carried Dr. Shiva's shocking analysis that some 17,000 voters accounted for 34,000 votes. You read that right.

It's hard not to look at the past year — Trump's policy successes, followed by the trampling of our liberties, riots, the political establishment, jailed January 6 protesters, the tech titans, and now the inflation problem and the treason in Afghanistan — and wonder: who actually voted for this? More troubling, how many of us wonder if that government of the people, by the people, for the people — hasn't quaintly perished from the Earth?

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.

