What Joe Biden's botched pullout now means to most Americans

According to a new poll, a majority of Americans believe that we are going back

Nearly 7 in 10 Americans, 69 - 24 percent, say it was the right thing to do to end the war in Afghanistan. However, Americans give Biden a negative 31 - 65 percent score for the way he handled withdrawing all U.S. troops from Afghanistan. More than 6 in 10 Americans, 62 - 28 percent, say they think American troops will have to return to Afghanistan to fight terrorism.

Time will tell but I agree with the aforementioned 62%. We got out prematurely and poorly and that usually means that a future brigade will have to go back and clean up the mess.

Perhaps my fellow Americans are pessimistic because they saw Secretary of State Antony Blinken testify before the Congress. The Secretary looked weak even when he got softballs from Democrats. He tried to blame the Trump administration but the polls show that the voters are holding the Biden administration on this one. He answered with "false choices" about leaving now or staying around for a long time. Then he tried to politicize the story by saying that the Trump team did not leaving him a plan.

So it’s likely we will go back. I pray that it won’t be in response to a major terrorist act hatched in Afghanistan. Unfortunately, hatching terrorist attacks is what terrorists do. Do you remember the 1990s?