We're coming up on the bad part of the 'cycle of democracy'

The cycle of democracy is attributed to Scottish economist Alexander Tytler:

A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship.

With the restoration of Gavin Newsom to his California governorship through the failing 2021 recall process, the state cements its trajectory of collapse.

How did this arise, and what lessons can America glean from California's Democrat supermajority? Alexander Tytler's missive offers us some clues as we view the largess that the state has extended to, now, the plurality of its voters:

State employees

Mayors

Legislators

Teacher's unions

Nurse's unions

Prison unions'

Other public employee unions

Tenured college professors

The 30% of the nation's homeless

Gang members (paid to not kill people)

EBT recipients

Welfare recipients

Renters (who've had their rents waived)

Tech companies (who've had their monopolies protected)

Climate — ahem — scientists (dependent on government grants)

Universal Basic Income recipients

Medicare and CHIP recipients

And on and on and on.

The voters have seemingly discovered that they can, in fact, vote themselves largess from the public treasury. The Democrats have discovered that they can perennially expand their voter base by continuing to spend "other people's money."

Gavin Newsom, along with his aunt, Nancy Pelosi, and his party's figurehead, Joe Biden, is governing (ruling) now as he would in a dictatorship.

As we witness tens of thousands of illegal aliens bum-rushing our southern border, we should be acutely aware that a quid pro quo is in the making — aliens expect the grab-bag of goodies (largess), and Democrats expect future support for their electoral endeavors.

Leftism is vile. It is premised on power and control, disguised as compassion. Leftists' ideas always bring decline and despair. Their path to utopia is through your dystopia.

We see it with climate change; inflation; immigration; foreign affairs; voting rights; abortion; race, sex, and class division; and ultimately Marxism. Their ideas range from bad to horrible.

Compromise is the lynchpin to our national divide. The left compromises when and only when it serves the left. The right, like Charlie Brown, always falls for "this time, our interest in compromising is for real," only to have the leftists move the football again and again and again.

The left is pushing hard to alter the electoral landscape by bum-rushing the culture and smothering dissent. Leftists' $3.5T — ahem — Infrastructure Bill and reconciliation package is nothing but a sop to new Democrat voting blocs and payback to past party loyalists (activist groups).

They will pull out all the stops in 2022, hoping to salvage their impending loss of congressional seats. Joe and Kamala cannot run against Donald Trump in 2024. Joe is doing horribly. Kamala would be worse.

The left (and America's) trajectory is down. Way down.

Americans know it. The left knows that American's know it. Leftists cannot and will not win future elections on the merits of the implementation and outcome of their ideas. Expect shenanigans aplenty — or more Obama cash.

Our democracy (republic) is on life support. We halt the spending of "other people's money," or we will be working through November just to cover our government obligation(s). One month of our measly annual earnings will be all that we have left after a year of labor.

Don't be California.

