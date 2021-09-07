Voices in the wilderness

“It is clear now, if it wasn’t before, that America has decided for the foreseeable future it has a very limited appetite for military engagement,” -- so says former British prime minister Tony Blair.

Given the mediocre intellects sitting at the top of American politics and military, I believe Mr. Blair is spot on. Like an armadillo folding itself into an armored ball, the once invincible "Arsenal of Democracy" is protecting the Perfumed Pentagon Princes and Princesses from attack by patriotic American citizens. The decline of American military confidence can be seen in American Marines denying busloads of American students access to Hamid Karzi Airport. Knowing Marines as I do, I'm sure the Marine boots on the ground were disgusted at the orders from "Higher." Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was "relieved for cause" following his internet commentary regarding the Afghan Bug Out Debacle.

Bravo Zulu Lt. Col. Scheller! You defied the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) and Marine traditions to voice the very same disgust felt by countless active duty and military veterans across all branches of the American armed forces. Very reminiscent of another former military maverick named General Billy Mitchell.

I seriously doubt we will see a "Revolt of the Colonels," but the 'radical' thinking of those who command the "Boots on the Ground" cannot be discounted. They see the movement away from combat training to the woke "Diversity and Equity" philosophy being pushed by the likes of General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. They see the U.S. Army's Deputy Commander of the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) being unable to discern between exhausted British Paratroopers and American Marines.

The Internet commentary on her clueless observation has been polite to avoid the stigma of social commentary jail. There is zero doubt in my mind that the thoughts and expressions of enlisted and company grade officers are far less polite.

So, as one whose voice cries out from the wilderness, when will We the People of this country get rid of abysmal leadership and restore America to our former glory?

