The COVID vaccination program is the largest medical experiment in human history

Any critique of the COVID-19 vaccines has to point out that they were inadequately tested before being released. The FDA can't dispute this claim but will immediately add that the vaccines are nonetheless safe. As famed sportscaster Warner Wolf would say: "Let's go to the video tape." So let's do that. Here are some of the standard steps the FDA skipped before issuing its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the vaccines. Knowing this, you decide how valid is the FDA's assurance the safety of COVID vaccines.

It was known by the FDA and others that no previous coronavirus vaccines ever passed animal trials. The test animals got seriously ill or died. These experimental vaccines were shown to make worse the symptoms of the disease they were supposed to suppress. This is a sign of an Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE) which means the antibodies from the vaccine might actually help the virus enter and damage living cells. This should have been a red flag for the FDA when the COVID-19 vaccines came before it for review. Furthermore, Pfizer and the other vaccine manufacturers didn't complete animal testing on their novel COVID-19 vaccines.

Initially, Pfizer was running a 44,000 person clinical trial to see if its COVID-19 vaccine had adverse long-term effects. Against the strong recommendation of the FDA and in midstream of the test, Pfizer offered its vaccine to members of the placebo control group. Many took it, negating the validity of trial. This means Pfizer didn't complete any long-term testing to establish the safety of its vaccine. And the FDA went along with that and still issued an Emergency Use Authorization allowing the vaccines to be released. One can only speculate why.

Because there was inadequate testing, it was assumed that the vaccine would stay in the shoulder where the injection was made. But this did not turn out to be the case according to a Japanese study. This means that potentially toxic spike proteins are throughout the body. The Japanese study further found the vaccine highly distributed in the ovaries potentially causing infertility.

There are now indications from the field that there may be a number of other problems associated with the vaccines that would have been detected by long-term testing. These include, but not limited to, blood clots, complications with fertility and signs of ADE. One can argue if the spike proteins are toxic or not, and whether or not ADE and fertility are legitimate concerns. Time will tell. Hopefully the COVID vaccines will prove to be as safe as their manufacturers claim.

Regardless, what is clear is that the vaccines were released without adequate testing. This is justified due to the initial hysteria over COVID-19. As Lancet recalls: "One critical report published on March 1, 2020, received international attention when it predicted 2,200,000 deaths in the USA and 510,00 deaths in the UK without some kind of coordinated pandemic response." The COVID vaccines were viewed as vital part of that coordinated response.

Rest easy. These novel messenger-RNA vaccines are now being thoroughly tested .... tested on all those have been vaccinated. Those people, whether they know it or not and whether the like it or not, are part of the largest medical experiment in human history. This is where all the adverse events, if any, will surface and presumably be addressed. That those vaccinated were never fully told of the risks involved, however, means they could not have given their informed consent to being injected. As this is an important point, let's look at what informed consent is. The National Center for Biotechnology Information provides a good definition.

Informed consent is the process in which a health care provider educates a patient about the risks, benefits, and alternatives of a given procedure or intervention. The patient must be competent to make a voluntary decision about whether to undergo the procedure or intervention. Informed consent is both an ethical and a legal obligation of medical practitioners in the US and originates from the patient's right to direct what happens to their body."

As it was in the beginning of the COVID vaccination program, so it still is now. People are told: "Shut-up, don't ask questions, and take the jab. We know what's best for you." For millions of people, the "we know what's best for you" argument was sufficient. They have full faith and confidence in the FDA, the CDC and the rest of the medical establishment. Those who are vaccine-hesitant are less trusting. The main difference between the beginning vaccination program and now is that today people are being forced by way of mandates and other coercive measures to get vaccinated.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but all this a major breach in medical ethics, some say of Nuremberg scope. But look at it from the perspective of Dr. Anthony Fauci and all those like him. Recall Fauci once said research on viral gain-of-function is worth the risk of a pandemic. He's far from being alone in believing that. It's not much of a leap from that to thinking the collateral damage that might be done to people in this grand COVID vaccination experiment is worth the price to pay to advance mRNA vaccine technology. This is what happens to people when Science (or money or power) becomes their god.

And speaking of the damage the vaccines might do, never lose sight of the fact that by law the vaccine manufactures cannot be held liable for any illnesses or deaths their vaccines cause. And of course, the unspoken law in America these days is that government bureaucrats cannot be held accountable either. It's win-win for vaccine pushers.

Image: mRNA vaccine by spencerbdavis1. Pixabay license.